Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 10, 2025

Jobs scam: Property of Bengal minister Sujit Bose's aid raided by ED in Kolkata
Jobs scam: Property of Bengal minister Sujit Bose's aid raided by ED in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep a vigil during a search conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at a property belonging to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose’s close aid in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a civic organisation, in Kolkata.

2/10
Jaishankar, Amir Khan Muttaqi hold bilateral talks
Jaishankar, Amir Khan Muttaqi hold bilateral talks | Photo: @HafizZiaAhmad/X via PTI

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with his Afghani counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi.

3/10
Ajit Pawar meets NCP workers during Rashtravadi Parivar Milan in Pune
Ajit Pawar meets NCP workers during 'Rashtravadi Parivar Milan' in Pune | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar meets Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers as part of the Rashtravadi Parivar Milan initiative, in Pune, Maharashtra.

4/10
Om Birla meets Sue Lines in Bridgetown
Om Birla meets Sue Lines in Bridgetown | Photo: @ombirlakota/X via PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Bridgetown, Barbados.

5/10
PM Modi meets Kerala CM Vijayan
PM Modi meets Kerala CM Vijayan | Photo: @PMOIndia/X via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in New Delhi.

6/10
Rajnath Singh in Australia
Rajnath Singh in Australia |Photo: @rajnathsingh/X via PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Assistant Minister of Defence of Australia Peter Khalil and others during the first India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable, in Sydney.

7/10
Explosion kills at least 5 in Ayodhya
Explosion kills at least 5 in Ayodhya | Photo: PTI

Firemen stand near a boulder as debris being removed after an explosion in a house, at Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station area, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. At least five people were killed and several others were injured after the explosion on Thursday, officials said.

8/10
IND vs WI: 2nd Test Match-Day 1
IND vs WI: 2nd Test Match-Day 1 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Indian cricket team fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary waves the national flag in the stands on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

9/10
UP CM Yogi at UP Trade Show Swadeshi Mela
UP CM Yogi at 'UP Trade Show Swadeshi Mela' | Photo: Handout via PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with a shopkeeper after inaugurating the 'UP Trade Show Swadeshi Mela', at Champa Devi Park, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Lok Sabha Member and actor Ravi Kishan was also seen.

10/10
BJP activists collect flood relief funds for North Bengal victims
BJP activists collect flood relief funds for North Bengal victims | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Union Minister of State for Education and Development Sukanta Majumdar, along with BJP activists, collects relief funds for flood victims of North Bengal, in Kolkata, West Bengal.

