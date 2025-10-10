Day In Pics: October 10, 2025

Security personnel keep a vigil during a search conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at a property belonging to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose’s close aid in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of a civic organisation, in Kolkata.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with his Afghani counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, in New Delhi.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar meets Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers as part of the Rashtravadi Parivar Milan initiative, in Pune, Maharashtra.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla meets President of the Australian Senate Sue Lines in Bridgetown, Barbados.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in New Delhi.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Assistant Minister of Defence of Australia Peter Khalil and others during the first India-Australia Defence Industry Business Roundtable, in Sydney.
Firemen stand near a boulder as debris being removed after an explosion in a house, at Pagla Bhari village under the Pura Kalandar police station area, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. At least five people were killed and several others were injured after the explosion on Thursday, officials said.
Indian cricket team fan Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary waves the national flag in the stands on day one of the second and final Test cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacts with a shopkeeper after inaugurating the 'UP Trade Show Swadeshi Mela', at Champa Devi Park, in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. Lok Sabha Member and actor Ravi Kishan was also seen.
Union Minister of State for Education and Development Sukanta Majumdar, along with BJP activists, collects relief funds for flood victims of North Bengal, in Kolkata, West Bengal.