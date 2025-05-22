Day In Pics: May 22, 2025

Students poses for pictures after making a rangoli to pay tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims marking one month of the incident and to hail the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor, in Jammu.
In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets students during inauguration of the redeveloped Amrit Bharat Deshnoke Railway Station and flagging off ceremony of the Bikaner-Mumbai express train, in Bikaner district, Rajasthan.
Security personnel keep vigil during a 48-hour state-wide bandh called by Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in protest against the removal of the state's name from a government bus, in Imphal valley, Manipur.
Resident doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) stage a protest against the unprecedented hike in course fees without corresponding raise in stipend, in Imphal East, Manipur.
BJP leaders and workers take part in a 'Tiranga bike rally' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.
Vehicles crushed under an uprooted tree following strong winds and rains on Wednesday, in New Delhi.
BJP workers ride a 'shikara' as they take part in a 'Tiranga rally' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Locals and family members of Army personnel Santosh Kumar, who was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Samba district of J&K, during his last rites, in Bhagalpur, Bihar.
Security personnel keep vigil at Pahalgam, Anantnag district, J&K.
Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation Limited's (JSBCL) general manager (GM) finance Sudhir Kumar Das while being produced at a court after being arrested by the anti-corruption bureau in connection with the alleged liquor scam, in Ranchi,
Former Jharkhand minister Kamlesh Singh arrives to appear in a court in connection with a disproportionate assets case, in Ranchi.
Lawyers being evacuated after the Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat e-mail, in Chandigarh.
Garbage accumulated at the Yamuna river ghat, at ITO in New Delhi.
'Surya Tilak' or reflection of the sun, seen on the forehead of the idol of Lord Mahavir Swami at Koba Jain Temple, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event occurs annually on May 22nd.
Farmers stage a protest against the central and state government, demanding a complete loan waiver and compensation for crops damaged due to recent rains and hailstorms, in Amritsar. Traffic was blocked during their protest.
Students celebrate after results of Kerala's higher secondary exam were declared, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Petitioner and Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, centre, with other petitioners after a hearing on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act 2025, outside the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.
Advocate Anas Tanveer talks to media after a hearing on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act 2025, outside the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.
Members of Left parties stage a protest demanding a halt to Operation Kagar and hold a meeting the killings of Maoists, in Hyderabad.
Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd) with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during sending off ceremony of the first group of pilgrims for Shri Hemkund Sahib, under the leadership of Panch Pyaras from Rishikesh's Gurudwara Sahib.
Miss World 2025 contestants with artists take part in a dance performance, at Madhapur, near Hyderabad.
Mortal remains of Naxals, killed during an operation by security forces on Wednesday, being kept, in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.