Day In Pics: May 22, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 22, 2025

One month of Pahalgam terror attack
One month of Pahalgam terror attack | Photo: PTI

Students poses for pictures after making a rangoli to pay tribute to Pahalgam terror attack victims marking one month of the incident and to hail the Indian armed forces' Operation Sindoor, in Jammu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM Modi in Rajasthan | Photo: PMO via PTI

In this image via PMO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets students during inauguration of the redeveloped Amrit Bharat Deshnoke Railway Station and flagging off ceremony of the Bikaner-Mumbai express train, in Bikaner district, Rajasthan.

48-hour state-wide bandh in Manipur
48-hour state-wide bandh in Manipur Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil during a 48-hour state-wide bandh called by Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in protest against the removal of the state's name from a government bus, in Imphal valley, Manipur.

Resident doctors protest in Imphal
Resident doctors protest in Imphal | Photo: PTI

Resident doctors of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) stage a protest against the unprecedented hike in course fees without corresponding raise in stipend, in Imphal East, Manipur.

Rally in solidarity with armed forces
Rally in solidarity with armed forces | Photo: PTI

BJP leaders and workers take part in a 'Tiranga bike rally' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar.

Vehicles crushed under uprooted tree
Vehicles crushed under uprooted tree | Photo: PTI

Vehicles crushed under an uprooted tree following strong winds and rains on Wednesday, in New Delhi.

Tiranga rally at Dal Lake in Srinagar
Tiranga rally at Dal Lake in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

BJP workers ride a 'shikara' as they take part in a 'Tiranga rally' organised in solidarity with the Indian armed forces, at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Funeral of slain Army personnel
Funeral of slain Army personnel | Photo: PTI

Locals and family members of Army personnel Santosh Kumar, who was martyred during an encounter with terrorists in Samba district of J&K, during his last rites, in Bhagalpur, Bihar.

Security in J&Ks Pahalgam
Security in J&K's Pahalgam | Photo: PTI

Security personnel keep vigil at Pahalgam, Anantnag district, J&K.

Jharkhand liquor scam
Jharkhand liquor scam | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand State Beverage Corporation Limited's (JSBCL) general manager (GM) finance Sudhir Kumar Das while being produced at a court after being arrested by the anti-corruption bureau in connection with the alleged liquor scam, in Ranchi,

Kamlesh Singh
Former Jharkhand minister appears in court | Photo: PTI

Former Jharkhand minister Kamlesh Singh arrives to appear in a court in connection with a disproportionate assets case, in Ranchi.

Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat mail
Punjab and Haryana HC receives bomb threat mail | Photo: PTI

Lawyers being evacuated after the Punjab and Haryana High Court received a bomb threat e-mail, in Chandigarh.

Yamuna river pollution
Yamuna river pollution | Photo: PTI

Garbage accumulated at the Yamuna river ghat, at ITO in New Delhi.

Surya Tilak of Lord Mahavir in Gandhinagar
Surya Tilak of Lord Mahavir in Gandhinagar | Photo; PTI

'Surya Tilak' or reflection of the sun, seen on the forehead of the idol of Lord Mahavir Swami at Koba Jain Temple, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The event occurs annually on May 22nd.

Farmers protest in Amritsar
Farmers' protest in Amritsar | Photo: PTI/Shiva Sharma

Farmers stage a protest against the central and state government, demanding a complete loan waiver and compensation for crops damaged due to recent rains and hailstorms, in Amritsar. Traffic was blocked during their protest.

Kerala Plus Two exam results declared
Kerala Plus Two exam results declared | Photo: PTI

Students celebrate after results of Kerala's higher secondary exam were declared, in Thiruvananthapuram.

SC hearing on Waqf amendments
SC hearing on Waqf amendments | Photo: PTI

Petitioner and Congress MP Mohammad Jawed, centre, with other petitioners after a hearing on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act 2025, outside the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

Advocate Anas Tanveer
SC hearing on Waqf amendments | Photo: PTI

Advocate Anas Tanveer talks to media after a hearing on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf Act 2025, outside the Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi.

Left parties protest
Left parties' protest | Photo: PTI

Members of Left parties stage a protest demanding a halt to Operation Kagar and hold a meeting the killings of Maoists, in Hyderabad.

Pilgrims leave for Shri Hemkund Sahib
Pilgrims leave for Shri Hemkund Sahib | Photo: PTI

Uttarakhand Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd) with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during sending off ceremony of the first group of pilgrims for Shri Hemkund Sahib, under the leadership of Panch Pyaras from Rishikesh's Gurudwara Sahib.

Miss World 2025 contestants in Telangana
Miss World 2025 contestants in Telangana | Photo: PTI

Miss World 2025 contestants with artists take part in a dance performance, at Madhapur, near Hyderabad.

Anti-Naxal operation
Anti-Naxal operation | Photo: PTI

Mortal remains of Naxals, killed during an operation by security forces on Wednesday, being kept, in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh.

