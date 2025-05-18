Day In Pics: May 18, 2025

Security personnel stand guard at Gupkar Road on the banks of the Dal Lake, amid the cessation of hostilities agreed upon by India and Pakistan, in Srinagar.
Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspect the site after a fire broke out in a building near Charminar, in Hyderabad, Telangana.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Minister and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party MLA Ashish Deshmukh and others take part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and to express solidarity with the armed forces, at Khaparkheda, in Nagpur district.
Children cool off in a river to beat the heat on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.
An expedition team of NCC after summiting the Mt Everest.
Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Rewari, Haryana.
A road blocked by uprooted trees following strong winds and rain, in Ranchi.
Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil inaugurates Borosil’s nationwide water conservation initiative, which includes the digging of 1,000 borewells and facilitation of 4,000 more through its dealers, under the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “water conservation through public participation”, in Bharuch, Gujarat. Borosil Chairman P.K. Kheruka is also seen.
ITBP personnel treat a hen at a first-ever animal field hospital for hens, goats, cows and dogs that was opened by the ITBP in a remote Naxal violence affected region of Chhattisgarh.
A participant competes at the state-level bullock cart race organised on the occasion of Kollapuradamma Jatra Mahotsava, in Chikmagalur, Karnataka
Farmers take home the harvested paddy anticipating rainfall as dark clouds cover the sky, in Nadia.
Shopkeepers use makeshift sheets for shades after removal of encroachments by the NDMC in a drive, at the Sarojini Nagar Market, in New Delhi.
Peole cover themselves as they take protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, near Sarojini Nagar Market in New Delhi
Villagers wait to take part in the annual Panzath Nag spring cleaning festival to rid the spring of weeds and silt, at Qazigund, in Anantnag district.
Pedestrians cross a road during rain, in Patna.