Day In Pics: May 18, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for May 18, 2025

Security in Srinagar
Security in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard at Gupkar Road on the banks of the Dal Lake, amid the cessation of hostilities agreed upon by India and Pakistan, in Srinagar.

2/15
Fire in Hyderabad
Fire in Hyderabad | Photo: @Ponnam_INC via PTI

Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar inspect the site after a fire broke out in a building near Charminar, in Hyderabad, Telangana.

3/15
Tiranga Yatra in Nagpur
Tiranga Yatra in Nagpur | Photo: PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state Minister and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule, party MLA Ashish Deshmukh and others take part in a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and to express solidarity with the armed forces, at Khaparkheda, in Nagpur district.

4/15
Weather: Hot summer day in Dehradun
Weather: Hot summer day in Dehradun | Photo: PTI

Children cool off in a river to beat the heat on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.

5/15
NCC team summits Mt. Everest
NCC team summits Mt. Everest | Photo: @SpokespersonMoD via PTI

An expedition team of NCC after summiting the Mt Everest.

6/15
March in support of Indian armed forces
March in support of Indian armed forces | Photo: PTI

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh takes part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in Rewari, Haryana.

7/15
Strong winds in Ranchi
Strong winds in Ranchi | Photo: PTI

A road blocked by uprooted trees following strong winds and rain, in Ranchi.

8/15
Borosils water conservation initiative
Borosil's water conservation initiative | Photo: @CRPaatil via PTI

Gujarat BJP President C.R. Paatil inaugurates Borosil’s nationwide water conservation initiative, which includes the digging of 1,000 borewells and facilitation of 4,000 more through its dealers, under the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “water conservation through public participation”, in Bharuch, Gujarat. Borosil Chairman P.K. Kheruka is also seen.

9/15
Animal field hospital
Animal field hospital | Photo: ITBP via PTI

ITBP personnel treat a hen at a first-ever animal field hospital for hens, goats, cows and dogs that was opened by the ITBP in a remote Naxal violence affected region of Chhattisgarh.

10/15
Kollapuradamma Jatra Mahotsava
Kollapuradamma Jatra Mahotsava | Photo: PTI

A participant competes at the state-level bullock cart race organised on the occasion of Kollapuradamma Jatra Mahotsava, in Chikmagalur, Karnataka

11/15
Cloudy day in Nadia
Cloudy day in Nadia | Photo: PTI

Farmers take home the harvested paddy anticipating rainfall as dark clouds cover the sky, in Nadia.

12/15
Sarojini Nagar Market after anti-encroachment drive
Sarojini Nagar Market after anti-encroachment drive | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Shopkeepers use makeshift sheets for shades after removal of encroachments by the NDMC in a drive, at the Sarojini Nagar Market, in New Delhi.

13/15
Hot summer in Delhi
Hot summer in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Peole cover themselves as they take protection against the scorching sun on a hot summer day, near Sarojini Nagar Market in New Delhi

14/15
Panzath Nag spring cleaning festival
Panzath Nag spring cleaning festival | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Villagers wait to take part in the annual Panzath Nag spring cleaning festival to rid the spring of weeds and silt, at Qazigund, in Anantnag district.

15/15
Rain in Patna
Rain in Patna | Photo: PTI

Pedestrians cross a road during rain, in Patna.

