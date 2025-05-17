Day In Pics: May 17, 2025

Lawyers take part in a 'Tiranga Yatra' to celebrate the success of 'Operation Sindoor' and express solidarity with the Indian armed forces, in New Delhi.
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Excavators being used to demolish illegal buildings by municipal corporation, in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra.
In this image released by @IAF_MCC, an IAF maintenance team that worked alongside USAF personnel to address a technical snag on USAF- C-17 aircraft, in Jaipur.
A man dressed as Rabindranath Tagore gives rose to school teachers, who have been rendered jobless following a Supreme Court order, during a protest demanding restoration of their jobs, in Kolkata.
In this image via ISRO, preparations underway for the launch of ISRO's PSLV-C61 carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-09), at the Satish Dhawan Space Station, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary during the inauguration of a subway at Patna Junction railway station, in Patna.
A boy splashes water on his face to cool off during a hot summer day, in New Delhi.
Congress leaders Alka Lamba, Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera and others during the party's 'Sangathan Srijan' programme, in Lucknow.
In this image released by @CM_JnK, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah listens to grievances of people, in Srinagar, J&K.
An auto-rickshaw crushed under an uprooted tree following strong winds, near Gurdwara Bangla Sahib, in New Delhi.
Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma offers juice to farmers to end their hunger strike over rural demands, at Daulatpur village, in New Delhi.
Residents of Amaatra Homes stage a protest against the builder of the society and Greater Noida authority, outside the authority's office in Greater Noida.
National Investigation Agency (NIA) and police officials escort an accused, who was arrested from the Mumbai International Airport Terminal 2 on Friday night, in Mumbai. NIA has arrested two absconders allegedly part of a sleeper cell of terrorist outfit ISIS from the airport, officials said on Saturday.
Youth Congress activists raise slogans during a ‘gherao’ at Raj Bhavan as they protest over an FIR filed against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Darbhanga for holding an event, in Kolkata, West Bengal.