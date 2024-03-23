Day In Pics: March 23, 2024

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via a video conference, in New Delhi.
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh with party workers and supporters at Shaheedi Park during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.
Students of Patna Women's College play with colours during celebrations of Holi festival, in Patna.
AAP workers and supporters at Shaheedi Park during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.
BRS leader K. Kavitha being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Dipak Majumdar ahead of the Ramnagar assembly by-election, in Agartala.
Union Minister Anuraj Thakur with former Congress leader Ravi Thakur as the latter joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in New Delhi.
Former Congress leader Rajinder Rana joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former Himachal Pradesh CM and party leader Jairam Thakur, in New Delhi.
Former Congress leader Sudhir Sharma joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former Himachal Pradesh CM and party leader Jairam Thakur, in New Delhi.
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri being welcomed upon his arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan, in Guwahati.
In this screen grab from video provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, a Chinese coast guard ship uses water cannons on a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 as it approaches Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin shoal, at the disputed South China Sea.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay during the inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital, in Thimphu, Bhutan.
Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj address a press conference, in New Delhi.
Pirates, apprehended in an operation off the coast of Somalia by the Indian Navy, being handed over to the Mumbai Police after the arrival of Warship INS Kolkata, in Mumbai.
Pirates, apprehended in an operation off the coast of Somalia by the Indian Navy, upon their arrival in Mumbai. Warship INS Kolkata, carrying 35 pirates, returned to Mumbai on Saturday and the pirates were then handed over to the local police, according to officials.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen off Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as he concludes his two-day state visit, in Thimphu.
Students during Holi celebrations at a school, in Jammu.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin at a tea shop while campaigning in support of party candidate S. Murasoli ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Thanjavur district.
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers leave after a search at the residence of West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Chandranath Sinha in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam, at Bolpur in Birbhum district.