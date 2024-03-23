National

Day In Pics: March 23, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 23, 2024

23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Delhi CM wife Sunita Kejriwal | Photo: PTI

Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, delivers his message via a video conference, in New Delhi.

AAP%20protest%20at%20Shaheedi%20Park%20in%20Delhi
AAP protest at Shaheedi Park in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh with party workers and supporters at Shaheedi Park during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.

Holi%20celebrations%20at%20Patna%20college
Holi celebrations at Patna college | Photo: PTI
Students of Patna Women's College play with colours during celebrations of Holi festival, in Patna.

AAP%20protest%20at%20Shaheedi%20Park%20in%20Delhi
AAP protest at Shaheedi Park in Delhi | Photo: PTI
AAP workers and supporters at Shaheedi Park during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.

BRS%20leader%20K%20Kavitha%20produced%20to%20court
BRS leader K Kavitha produced to court | Photo: PTI
BRS leader K. Kavitha being taken to the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi.

BJP%20campaign%20for%20Ramnagar%20by-poll%20in%20Tripura
BJP campaign for Ramnagar by-poll in Tripura | Photo: PTI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb during an election campaign rally in support of BJP candidate Dipak Majumdar ahead of the Ramnagar assembly by-election, in Agartala.

Ravi%20Thakur%20joins%20BJP
Ravi Thakur joins BJP | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Union Minister Anuraj Thakur with former Congress leader Ravi Thakur as the latter joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in New Delhi.

Rajinder%20Rana%20joins%20BJP
Rajinder Rana joins BJP | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Former Congress leader Rajinder Rana joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former Himachal Pradesh CM and party leader Jairam Thakur, in New Delhi.

Sudhir%20Sharma%20joins%20BJP
Sudhir Sharma joins BJP | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh
Former Congress leader Sudhir Sharma joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of former Himachal Pradesh CM and party leader Jairam Thakur, in New Delhi.

AAP%20protest%20at%20Shaheedi%20Park%20in%20Delhi
AAP protest at Shaheedi Park in Delhi | Photo: PTI
AAP workers and supporters at Shaheedi Park during a protest over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with an excise policy-linked money-laundering case, in New Delhi.

Indian%20football%20players%20arrive%20in%20Guwahati
Indian football players arrive in Guwahati | Photo: PTI
Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri being welcomed upon his arrival at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier match between India and Afghanistan, in Guwahati.

Chinese%20coast%20guard%20blasts%20Philippine%20boat%20with%20water%20cannon
Chinese coast guard blasts Philippine boat with water cannon | Photo: AP/PTI
In this screen grab from video provided by the Armed Forces of the Philippines, a Chinese coast guard ship uses water cannons on a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 as it approaches Second Thomas Shoal, locally called Ayungin shoal, at the disputed South China Sea.

PM%20Modi%20inaugurates%20hospital%20built%20with%20Indian%20assistance%20in%20Bhutan
PM Modi inaugurates hospital built with Indian assistance in Bhutan | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bhutanese counterpart Tshering Tobgay during the inauguration of the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital, in Thimphu, Bhutan.

AAP%20press%20conference%20in%20Delhi
AAP press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj address a press conference, in New Delhi.

AAP%20press%20conference%20in%20Delhi
AAP press conference in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Delhi Ministers and AAP leaders Atishi Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj address a press conference, in New Delhi.

INS%20Kolkata%20carrying%2035%20pirates%20reaches%20Mumbai
INS Kolkata carrying 35 pirates reaches Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Pirates, apprehended in an operation off the coast of Somalia by the Indian Navy, being handed over to the Mumbai Police after the arrival of Warship INS Kolkata, in Mumbai.

INS%20Kolkata%20carrying%2035%20pirates%20reaches%20Mumbai
INS Kolkata carrying 35 pirates reaches Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
Pirates, apprehended in an operation off the coast of Somalia by the Indian Navy, upon their arrival in Mumbai. Warship INS Kolkata, carrying 35 pirates, returned to Mumbai on Saturday and the pirates were then handed over to the local police, according to officials.

PM%20Modi%20departs%20from%20Bhutan
PM Modi departs from Bhutan | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being seen off Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as he concludes his two-day state visit, in Thimphu.

Holi%20celebrations%20at%20school%20in%20Jammu
Holi celebrations at school in Jammu | Photo: PTI
Students during Holi celebrations at a school, in Jammu.

MK%20Stalin%20in%20Thanjavur
MK Stalin in Thanjavur | Photo: PTI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK chief MK Stalin at a tea shop while campaigning in support of party candidate S. Murasoli ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Thanjavur district.

ED%20search%20at%20Chandranath%20Sinha%27s%20residence
ED search at Chandranath Sinha's residence | Photo: PTI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers leave after a search at the residence of West Bengal Minister and TMC leader Chandranath Sinha in connection with the alleged school recruitment scam, at Bolpur in Birbhum district.

