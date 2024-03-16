National

Day In Pics: March 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 16, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 16, 2024
March 16, 2024
       
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thane | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Thane.

Champai%20Soren%20in%20Jamshedpur
Champai Soren in Jamshedpur | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during the inauguration of several governmental projects, in Jamshedpur.

Bharat%20Jodo%20Nyay%20Yatra%20in%20Thane
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Thane | Photo: PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Thane.

BJP%20meeting%20in%20Jammu
BJP meeting in Jammu | Photo: PTI
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh being felicitated during a meeting at the party office, in Jammu.

Dadu%20Taye%20joins%20BJP
Dadu Taye joins BJP | Photo: PTI
Former Congress leader Dadu Taye joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, in Guwahati.

Prep%20for%20Lok%20Sabha%20polls%27%20schedule%20announcement
Prep for Lok Sabha polls' schedule announcement | Photo: PTI
A security personnel shifts a hoarding of Union Minister Arjun Munda before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect ahead of the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha Assembly elections, in Ranchi district.

Kejriwal%20appears%20before%20Rouse%20Avenue%20Court
Kejriwal appears before Rouse Avenue Court | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Police personnel deployed outside the Rouse Avenue Court before the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi.

Kejriwal%20appears%20before%20Rouse%20Avenue%20Court
Kejriwal appears before Rouse Avenue Court | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi.

PM%20Modi%20in%20Telangana
PM Modi in Telangana | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana.

Media%20outside%20Kejriwal%27%27s%20residence
Media outside Kejriwal''s residence | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
Media outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.

BRS%20leader%20K%20Kavitha%20brought%20to%20Delhi
BRS leader K Kavitha brought to Delhi | Photo: PTI
BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, being brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in New Delhi.

Kejriwal%20appears%20before%20Rouse%20Avenue%20Court
Kejriwal appears before Rouse Avenue Court | Photo: AP/Vijay Verma
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi. The court later granted him bail.

Kejriwal%20appears%20before%20Rouse%20Avenue%20Court
Kejriwal appears before Rouse Avenue Court | Photo: PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi.

Protest%20against%20the%20government
Protest against the government | Photo: AP/PTI
People gather to take part in a protest against the government, in Bratislava. Thousands of Slovaks have rallied in the capital to condemn a plan by the new government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to overhaul the country's public broadcasting amid a wave of anti-government protests.

Election%20Commission%20announces%20schedule%20for%20General%20Elections
Election Commission announces schedule for General Elections | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, speaks at a press conference organized by the commission to announce dates for the national elections, in New Delhi.

Election%20Commission%20announces%20schedule%20for%20General%20Elections
Election Commission announces schedule for General Elections | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, center, sits with the election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, left, and S. S. Sandhu at a press conference organized by the commission to announce dates for the national elections, in New Delhi.

Election%20Commission%20announces%20schedule%20for%20General%20Elections
Election Commission announces schedule for General Elections | Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, SS Sandhu and officials announces the schedule for General Elections 2024, in New Delhi. The Elecetion Commission also announced schedule for Assembly elections in four states of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.

Protest%20against%20Parandur%20Airport%20project
Protest against Parandur Airport project | Photo: PTI
People from 16 villages protest against land acquisition by the government for Parandur Airport project, in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.

Standalone%3A%20Slacklining%20in%20Kochi
Standalone: Slacklining in Kochi | Photo: PTI
A man practices slacklining at Fort Kochi beach, in Kochi.

Mexico%20Mass%20Nap
Mexico Mass Nap | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
Equipped with mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, people lie sprawled out at the base of the iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap, in Mexico City. Dubbed the “mass siesta,” the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.

Commemoration%20of%20World%20Sleep%20Day
Commemoration of World Sleep Day | Photo: AP/Fernando Llano
Lolling with bright blue mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, people lie sprawled out at the base of the iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap, in Mexico City. Dubbed the “mass siesta,” the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.

Rajeev%20Chandrasekhar
Rajeev Chandrasekhar | Photo: PTI
Union Minister & BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a visit to the Azhimala Shiva Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.

