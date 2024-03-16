Day In Pics: March 16, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, in Thane.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren during the inauguration of several governmental projects, in Jamshedpur.
BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh being felicitated during a meeting at the party office, in Jammu.
Former Congress leader Dadu Taye joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, in Guwahati.
A security personnel shifts a hoarding of Union Minister Arjun Munda before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect ahead of the announcement of the schedule of Lok Sabha Assembly elections, in Ranchi district.
Police personnel deployed outside the Rouse Avenue Court before the arrival of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Nagarkurnool, Telangana.
Media outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi.
BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, being brought to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi. The court later granted him bail.
People gather to take part in a protest against the government, in Bratislava. Thousands of Slovaks have rallied in the capital to condemn a plan by the new government of populist Prime Minister Robert Fico to overhaul the country's public broadcasting amid a wave of anti-government protests.
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, speaks at a press conference organized by the commission to announce dates for the national elections, in New Delhi.
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, center, sits with the election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, left, and S. S. Sandhu at a press conference organized by the commission to announce dates for the national elections, in New Delhi.
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar flanked by Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar, SS Sandhu and officials announces the schedule for General Elections 2024, in New Delhi. The Elecetion Commission also announced schedule for Assembly elections in four states of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha.
People from 16 villages protest against land acquisition by the government for Parandur Airport project, in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu.
A man practices slacklining at Fort Kochi beach, in Kochi.
Equipped with mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, people lie sprawled out at the base of the iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap, in Mexico City. Dubbed the “mass siesta,” the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
Union Minister & BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections Rajeev Chandrasekhar during a visit to the Azhimala Shiva Temple, in Thiruvananthapuram.