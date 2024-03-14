Day In Pics: March 14, 2024

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the farmers meeting at Krushi Utpanna Bazar Samiti, in Nashik.
Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election', presents the report to President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi. Two of the committee members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad are also seen.
Faridabad: Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar being greeted by supporters after BJP announced his name for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Faridabad.
A young woman does yoga at the International Yoga Mahotsav, at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh.
Rescued people after a fire broke out at a residential building that killed 4 people, including 2 children, in Delhi's Shastri Nagar.
Rescue team members at a residential building where a fire broke out that killed 4 people, including 2 children, in Delhi's Shastri Nagar.