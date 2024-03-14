National

Day In Pics: March 14, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 14, 2024

Parveen Uprety
March 14, 2024
Photo: PTI

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) President Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the farmers meeting at Krushi Utpanna Bazar Samiti, in Nashik.

Kovind%20presents%20report%20on%20%27%27One%20Nation%2C%20One%20Election%27%27
Kovind presents report on ''One Nation, One Election'' Photo: PTI
Ram Nath Kovind, Chairman of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on 'One Nation, One Election', presents the report to President Droupadi Murmu, in New Delhi. Two of the committee members, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and DPAP leader Ghulam Nabi Azad are also seen.

Krishan%20Pal%20Gurjar%20gets%20BJP%20ticket%20from%20Faridabad
Krishan Pal Gurjar gets BJP ticket from Faridabad Photo: PTI
Faridabad: Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar being greeted by supporters after BJP announced his name for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, in Faridabad.

International%20Yoga%20Mahotsav%20at%20Parmarth%20Niketan
International Yoga Mahotsav at Parmarth Niketan Photo: PTI
A young woman does yoga at the International Yoga Mahotsav, at Parmarth Niketan in Rishikesh.

4%20killed%20in%20fire%20in%20Delhi%27%27s%20Shastri%20Nagar
4 killed in fire in Delhi''s Shastri Nagar Photo: PTI
Rescued people after a fire broke out at a residential building that killed 4 people, including 2 children, in Delhi's Shastri Nagar.

4%20killed%20in%20fire%20in%20Delhi%27%27s%20Shastri%20Nagar
4 killed in fire in Delhi''s Shastri Nagar Photo: PTI
Rescue team members at a residential building where a fire broke out that killed 4 people, including 2 children, in Delhi's Shastri Nagar.

