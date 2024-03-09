National

Day In Pics: March 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 09, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
NDMC Flower Festival inauguration | Photo: PTI

Visitors at the Flower Festival organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

1/26
NDMC%20Flower%20Festival%20inauguration
NDMC Flower Festival inauguration | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Visitors at the Flower Festival organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi.

2/26
Budget%20Session%20of%20Delhi%20Assembly
Budget Session of Delhi Assembly | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives during the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
3/26
PM%20Modi%20at%20Kaziranga%20National%20Park
PM Modi at Kaziranga National Park | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

4/26
Water%20crisis%20in%20Bengaluru
Water crisis in Bengaluru | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People on a road amid dry weather due to weak southwest monsoon rains, in Bengaluru.

Advertisement
5/26
CM%20Yogi%20during%20Janata%20Darshan
CM Yogi during Janata Darshan | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his 'Janata Darshan' programme at Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur.

Advertisement
6/26
Suresh%20Pachouri%20joins%20BJP
Suresh Pachouri joins BJP | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state President VD Sharma welcome senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri as he joins BJP, at BJP office, in Bhopal.

Advertisement
7/26
BJP%20MLAs%20at%20Delhi%20Assembly%20after%20suspension%20revoked
BJP MLAs at Delhi Assembly after suspension revoked | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP MLAs (L-R) Mohan Singh Bisht, Vijender Gupta, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma reach Delhi Assembly after their suspension were revoked by the Delhi High Court.

8/26
Patients%20being%20airlifted%20by%20IAF
Patients being airlifted by IAF | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A patient being airlifted by an Indian Air Force helicopter from Stingri helipad in Lahaul and Spiti district.

9/26
Sela%20Tunnel
Sela Tunnel | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sela Tunnel between Tezpur in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, constructed at the staggering altitude of 13000 feet, ahead of its dedication to the tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2024.

10/26
Sela%20Tunnel
Sela Tunnel | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sela Tunnel between Tezpur in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, constructed at the staggering altitude of 13000 feet, ahead of its dedication to the tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11/26
Sela%20Tunnel
Sela Tunnel | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Sela Tunnel between Tezpur in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, constructed at the staggering altitude of 13000 feet, ahead of its dedication to the tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2024.

12/26
PM%20Modi%20returns%20to%20Arunachal%20Pradesh
PM Modi returns to Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his convoy reaches Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

13/26
Supriya%20Sule%2C%20Sunetra%20Pawar%20meet
Supriya Sule, Sunetra Pawar meet | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

NCP leader Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar meet at a temple in Baramati tehsil, in Pune district.

14/26
Fire%20breaks%20out%20at%20MP%20secretariat
Fire breaks out at MP secretariat | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Smoke billows out after a fire broke out, at Madhya Pradesh Secretariat, in Bhopal.

15/26
Passing%20Out%20Parade%20at%20OTA%20in%20Chennai
Passing Out Parade at OTA in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cadets during the Passing Out Parade and Pipping Ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai.

16/26
Patients%20being%20airlifted%20by%20IAF
Patients being airlifted by IAF | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Two patients being airlifted by an Indian Air Force helicopter from Stingri helipad in Lahaul and Spiti district.

17/26
PM%20Modi%20at%20Kaziranga%20National%20Park
PM Modi at Kaziranga National Park | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

18/26
PM%20Modi%20at%20Kaziranga%20National%20Park
PM Modi at Kaziranga National Park | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes 'elephant ride' during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

19/26
PM%20Modi%20at%20Kaziranga%20National%20Park
PM Modi at Kaziranga National Park | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes 'jeep safari' during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

20/26
PM%20Modi%20at%20Kaziranga%20National%20Park
PM Modi at Kaziranga National Park | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.

21/26
Hardeep%20Singh%20Puri%20talks%20to%20media
Hardeep Singh Puri talks to media | Photo: AP/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, speaks during a media interaction, in New Delhi.

22/26
PM%20Modi%20in%20Jorhat
PM Modi in Jorhat | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during unveiling of statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, in Jorhat, Assam.

23/26
PM%20Modi%20in%20Itanagar
PM Modi in Itanagar | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast' programme, in Itanagar.

24/26
Passing%20Out%20Parade%20at%20OTA%20in%20Chennai
Passing Out Parade at OTA in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Cadets during the Passing Out Parade and Pipping Ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai.

25/26
Akhilesh%20Yadav%20PC
Akhilesh Yadav PC | Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow.

26/26
India%20win%205th%20Test%20over%20England
India win 5th Test over England | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Indian players celebrate after winning the fifth Test cricket match over England, in Dharamsala. India win the five-match series 4-1.

Tags

News In Pics

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement