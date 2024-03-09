Day In Pics: March 09, 2024

Visitors at the Flower Festival organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
Visitors at the Flower Festival organised by New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) at Central Park, Connaught Place, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrives during the Budget Session of Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.
People on a road amid dry weather due to weak southwest monsoon rains, in Bengaluru.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his 'Janata Darshan' programme at Gorakhnath temple, in Gorakhpur.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state President VD Sharma welcome senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Suresh Pachouri as he joins BJP, at BJP office, in Bhopal.
BJP MLAs (L-R) Mohan Singh Bisht, Vijender Gupta, Ajay Mahawar and Abhay Verma reach Delhi Assembly after their suspension were revoked by the Delhi High Court.
A patient being airlifted by an Indian Air Force helicopter from Stingri helipad in Lahaul and Spiti district.
Sela Tunnel between Tezpur in Assam and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, constructed at the staggering altitude of 13000 feet, ahead of its dedication to the tunnel by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2024.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his convoy reaches Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
NCP leader Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar meet at a temple in Baramati tehsil, in Pune district.
Smoke billows out after a fire broke out, at Madhya Pradesh Secretariat, in Bhopal.
Cadets during the Passing Out Parade and Pipping Ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai.
Two patients being airlifted by an Indian Air Force helicopter from Stingri helipad in Lahaul and Spiti district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes 'elephant ride' during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes 'jeep safari' during his visit to the Assam's Kaziranga National Park.
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Housing & Urban Affairs, speaks during a media interaction, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during unveiling of statue of Ahom general Lachit Borphukan, in Jorhat, Assam.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast' programme, in Itanagar.
Cadets during the Passing Out Parade and Pipping Ceremony, at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), in Chennai.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow.
Indian players celebrate after winning the fifth Test cricket match over England, in Dharamsala. India win the five-match series 4-1.