Day In Pics: June 12, 2025

Congress workers stage a protest over the issue of unemployment, in Patna.
People take part in a protest march against the proposed demolition of houses surrounding the Narendra Modi Stadium for a road-widening project linked to India's 2036 Olympics hosting bid, in Ahmedabad.
In this image released by @CISFHQrs via X, remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.
Rescue workers at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.
Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.
Rescue operation underway after an Air India plane crashed in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport.
A young woman carries an umbrella to shield herself from the scorching sun during a summer morning, at a lawn along Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In this image via Databricks, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025, in San Francisco, USA.
In this image released by @DrSJaishankar via X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in France.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with the NCC's expedition team that scaled Mount Everest in May, in New Delhi.