Day In Pics: June 12, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 12, 2025

Congress protest over unemployment issue
Congress protest over unemployment issue | Photo: PTI

Congress workers stage a protest over the issue of unemployment, in Patna.

1/9
Protest against proposed demolition of houses in Ahmedabad
Protest against proposed demolition of houses in Ahmedabad | Photo: PTI

People take part in a protest march against the proposed demolition of houses surrounding the Narendra Modi Stadium for a road-widening project linked to India's 2036 Olympics hosting bid, in Ahmedabad.

2/9
Plane Crash In Ahmadabad
Plane Crash Ahmedabad | Photo: @CISFHQrs via PTI

In this image released by @CISFHQrs via X, remains of an Air India plane that crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

3/9
Ahmadabad Plane Crash
Plane Crash In Ahmadabad | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Rescue workers at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.

4/9
Ahmadabad Plane Crash
Plane Crashed Near Ahmedabad Airport | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state.

5/9
Plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport
Ahmadabad Plane Crash | Photo: PTI

Rescue operation underway after an Air India plane crashed in Meghaninagar area, near Ahmedabad airport.

6/9
Hot day in Delhi
Weather: Hot day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

A young woman carries an umbrella to shield herself from the scorching sun during a summer morning, at a lawn along Kartavya Path, in New Delhi. Delhi woke up to a warm morning on Thursday, with the minimum temperature settling at 30.7 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

7/9
Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025
Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025 | Photo: Databricks via PTI

In this image via Databricks, Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi and JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon during the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2025, in San Francisco, USA.

8/9
S Jaishankar meets Emmanuel Macron
S Jaishankar meets Emmanuel Macron | Photo: @DrSJaishankar via PTI

In this image released by @DrSJaishankar via X, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar meets French President Emmanuel Macron, in France.

9/9
Rajnath Singh meets NCC Mt Everest expedition team
Rajnath Singh meets NCC Mt Everest expedition team | Photo: PTI/Vijay Varma

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during an interaction with the NCC's expedition team that scaled Mount Everest in May, in New Delhi.

