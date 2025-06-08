National

Day In Pics: June 08, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for June 08, 2025

Prohibitory orders in Manipur after protests
Prohibitory orders in Manipur after protests | Photo: PTI

Charred remains of a bus used for transporting central forces, which was set on fire by a mob, a day after protests erupted over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal East district, Manipur. Internet services have been suspended and curfew imposed in five districts of Manipur following violent protests on Saturday.

1/17
Prohibitory orders in Manipur after protests
Prohibitory orders in Manipur after protests | Photo: PTI

Security personnel stand guard on a road, a day after protests erupted over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal East district, Manipur. Internet services have been suspended and curfew imposed in five districts of Manipur following violent protests on Saturday.

2/17
Bathini family use fish prasadam to treat asthma
Bathini family use 'fish prasadam' to treat asthma | Photo: PTI

A member of the Bathini family administers the 'fish prasadam' to a young asthma patient at Nampally, in Hyderabad district, Telangana.

3/17
11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum
11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum | Photo: @ombirlakota via PTI

In this image released by @ombirlakota via X, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh during the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, in Brasilia, Brazil.

4/17
Sanjay Singh visits Madrasi Camp site
Sanjay Singh visits Madrasi Camp site | Photo: PTI

AAP leader Sanjay Singh visits the site of the recently demolished Madrasi Camp, a slum cluster in Jangpura, in New Delhi.

5/17
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane
Vishwajit Rane visits state-run hospital | Photo: PTI

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane speaks to a doctor during a visit to Goa Medical College and Hospital.

6/17
UPSC Engineering Services (Prelims) 2025 exam
UPSC Engineering Services (Prelims) 2025 exam | Photo: PTI

Candidates undergo security check as they arrive to appear for the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025, at an examination centre, in Patna.

7/17
BJP protest over Bengaluru stampede
BJP protest over Bengaluru stampede | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

LoP in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka, LoP in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MLAs and MLCs stage a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the death of 11 people in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

8/17
Landslides in Sikkim
Landslides in Sikkim | Photo: PTI

People being evacuated from the landslide-hit Chaten area, in Sikkim.

9/17
Hot day in Delhi
Weather: Hot day in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Women use scarves to protect their faces from the scorching sun during a summer afternoon, in New Delhi.

10/17
Jaipur traffic police equipped with hoverboard scooters
Jaipur traffic police equipped with hoverboard scooters | Photo: PTI

Jaipur traffic police personnel patrol on electric self-balancing scooters, near Hawa Mahal, in Jaipur.

11/17
Flood in Assam
Flood in Assam | Photo: PTI

Villagers use a boat to travel at a flood-affected area, at Chanaka village, in Morigaon district, Assam.

12/17
Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj engagement
Rinku Singh-Priya Saroj engagement | Photo: PTI

Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj and cricketer Rinku Singh during their engagement, in Lucknow.

13/17
Meitei leader’s arrest: Security measures following protests in Manipur
Meitei leader’s arrest: Security measures following protests in Manipur | Photo: PTI

A man removes a structure from burning items after violent protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal. The administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspending internet services in five Imphal valley districts.

14/17
Indian Youth Congress protest in Delhi
Indian Youth Congress' protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Members of the Indian Youth Congress stage a protest against the BJP-led Central government as it completes one year of its third term in office, in New Delhi.

15/17
Part of century-old building in Kolkata collapses
Part of century-old building in Kolkata collapses | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Civil Defence personnel and others inspect the site after a portion of an over-a-century-old building collapsed in Kolkata's Bowbazar area. At least one person, who was engaged in repair work there, was injured in the incident, according to officials.

16/17
Kerala imposes annual 52-day trawling ban
Kerala imposes annual 52-day trawling ban | Photo: PTI

A fishing boat being pulled ashore at the Puthiyappa Fishing Harbour, ahead of a 52-day trawling ban announced by the Kerala government across the state’s coastal waters, in Kozhikode. The trawling ban will be effective from midnight on June 9 to midnight on July 31, 2025.

17/17
Hot summer day in Dehradun
Weather: Hot summer day in Dehradun Photo: PTI

Visitors enjoy at the Sahastradhara Waterfall on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SA Vs AUS LIVE Score, WTC Final 2025 Day 3: Starc's Fighting 58 Help Aussies Put Target of 282 Runs
  2. India VS England Test Rivalry History: All You Need To Know
  3. Who Is Sanjay Krishnamurthi? Bengaluru Boy Who Smashes Four Sixes Off Rachin Ravindra's Over In MLC 2025
  4. Finn Allen Breaks Chris Gayle's Sixes Record As MLC 2025 Kicks Off With California Fireworks - WATCH 19 Sixes
  5. India Vs India A Warm-Up Match: What To Expect From 'Closed Door' Game - Here's All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Scores 138th International Goal As Portugal Fight Back Against Spain In Nations League Final
  2. FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Italy Sack Luciano Spalletti Ahead Of Moldova Match
  3. Belgium Vs Wales, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: WAL Boss Bellamy Unfazed By BEL's Stature
  4. Kylian Mbappe Has No Issue With France Critics After 50th International Goal
  5. Club World Cup Has Faced Pushback In Europe But FIFA Is Banking On Its Big Bet
Tennis News
  1. Stuttgart Open 2025: Alexander Zverev Into Quarters Despite Making It 'Complicated'
  2. Queen's Club C'ships: Emma Raducanu Becomes British Number 1 With Last 16 Victory
  3. Queen's Club: Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter Knocked Out Of Women's Doubles
  4. Stuttgart Open 2025 Wrap: Rohan Bopanna Only Indian In Fray; Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji Exit
  5. Queen's Club Championship: Emma Raducanu Overcomes Nerves To Reach Second Round
Badminton News
  1. Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Cruise Into Quarters, Sindhu Bows Out
  2. PV Sindhu Vs P Chochuwong Live Streaming, Indonesia Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Indonesia Open Round 1: Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag Win; Sen, Prannoy Bow Out
  4. Satwik-Chirag On Semifinal Finish At Singapore Open: 'Best Is Yet To Come'
  5. Singapore Open: Satwik-Chirag Falter At Semifinal With Close Defeat To Chia-Soh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: All Passengers Feared Dead Including Ex- Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani
  3. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Investigation Initiated, Says Civil Aviation Minister; Amit Shah Meets Sole Survivor
  4. ‘Can’t Say About Casualties, But Some Students Are Injured, Says A Student Of BJ Medical College
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash May Have Happened Because Of Technical And Hydraulic Failure: Experts
Entertainment News
  1. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  2. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  3. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
  4. 10 Iconic Met Gala Looks Through The Years
  5. Met Gala 2025: When And Where To Watch Fashion's Biggest Night In India; Indian Celebrities Gracing Red Carpet And Their Looks
US News
  1. Appeals Court Temporarily Halts Judge’s Order Returning National Guard Control To California
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment
  4. US-China Deals: America To Get Rare Minerals, Magnets; Admissions At US Colleges, Universities For China | Details
  5. Elon Musk Says, 'Went Too Far' With Posts About President Donald Trump
World News
  1. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  2. US Army General Calls Pakistan 'Phenomenal Partner' To Counter Terrorism; Congress Questions PM Modi's Diplomacy
  3. Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N’ Sweet' Cover Draws Criticism For Lack Of Originality
  4. LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other
  5. Pakistan’s Military Confirms 11 Personnel And 40 Civilian Deaths During Four Day Conflict
Latest Stories
  1. Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash LIVE: Bodies Of 6 Victims Handed Over To Kin; DNA Sample Collection Underway For Identification
  2. Are Israel And Iran Heading For War?
  3. Unni Mukundan Recalls Growing Up Near Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad: My School Friends And I Are In Shock
  4. Air India Plane Crash: Kerala Official Suspended Over Offensive Post On Victim; Minister Terms Remarks 'Disgraceful'
  5. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: The First Responders Were Auto Drivers, Shop Keepers, Slum Dwellers
  6. Ahmedabad Plane Crash : A Reminder of the Deadliest Plane Crashes In The Past
  7. Gujarat Plane Crash: These Buildings Stand Witness To Trauma And Tragedy
  8. Alexander Payne To Receive Honorary Leopard Award At 78th Edition Of Locarno Film Festival