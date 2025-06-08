Day In Pics: June 08, 2025

Charred remains of a bus used for transporting central forces, which was set on fire by a mob, a day after protests erupted over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal East district, Manipur. Internet services have been suspended and curfew imposed in five districts of Manipur following violent protests on Saturday.
Security personnel stand guard on a road, a day after protests erupted over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal East district, Manipur. Internet services have been suspended and curfew imposed in five districts of Manipur following violent protests on Saturday.
A member of the Bathini family administers the 'fish prasadam' to a young asthma patient at Nampally, in Hyderabad district, Telangana.
In this image released by @ombirlakota via X, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh during the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, in Brasilia, Brazil.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh visits the site of the recently demolished Madrasi Camp, a slum cluster in Jangpura, in New Delhi.
Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane speaks to a doctor during a visit to Goa Medical College and Hospital.
Candidates undergo security check as they arrive to appear for the UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025, at an examination centre, in Patna.
LoP in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka, LoP in Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, BJP MLAs and MLCs stage a protest against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over the death of 11 people in a stampede near the Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
People being evacuated from the landslide-hit Chaten area, in Sikkim.
Women use scarves to protect their faces from the scorching sun during a summer afternoon, in New Delhi.
Jaipur traffic police personnel patrol on electric self-balancing scooters, near Hawa Mahal, in Jaipur.
Villagers use a boat to travel at a flood-affected area, at Chanaka village, in Morigaon district, Assam.
Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj and cricketer Rinku Singh during their engagement, in Lucknow.
A man removes a structure from burning items after violent protests erupted in Manipur over the arrest of a leader of Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol, in Imphal. The administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspending internet services in five Imphal valley districts.
Members of the Indian Youth Congress stage a protest against the BJP-led Central government as it completes one year of its third term in office, in New Delhi.
Civil Defence personnel and others inspect the site after a portion of an over-a-century-old building collapsed in Kolkata's Bowbazar area. At least one person, who was engaged in repair work there, was injured in the incident, according to officials.
A fishing boat being pulled ashore at the Puthiyappa Fishing Harbour, ahead of a 52-day trawling ban announced by the Kerala government across the state’s coastal waters, in Kozhikode. The trawling ban will be effective from midnight on June 9 to midnight on July 31, 2025.
Visitors enjoy at the Sahastradhara Waterfall on a hot summer day, in Dehradun.