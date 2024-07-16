National

Day In Pics: July 16, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 16, 2024

Protest after soldiers killed in Doda Photo: PTI

Members of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front stage a protest after four Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K's Doda, in Jammu.

1/7
Mukesh Sahanis father killed
Mukesh Sahani's father killed Photo: PTI

Security personnel and locals near the residence of Jitan Sahani, father of former minister Mukesh Sahani, after he was found dead, at Ghanshyampur in Darbhanga district.

2/7
96th ICAR Foundation & Technology Day
96th ICAR Foundation & Technology Day Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an exhibition during the inauguration of the 96th Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Foundation and Technology Day, in New Delhi.

3/7
Hema Malini visits water tank collapse site
Hema Malini visits water tank collapse site Photo: PTI

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini visits the site where an overhead water-tank collapsed, in Mathura. Two people died and 12 others were seriously injured in the incident that took place Sunday.

4/7
Anniyur Siva takes oath as MLA
Anniyur Siva takes oath as MLA Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and other leaders during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLA Anniyur Siva, in Chennai.

5/7
ED raids MLC Gulab Yadavs premises
ED raids MLC Gulab Yadav's premises Photo: PTI

Police personnel stand guard at Bihar MLC Gulab Yadav's premises where Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in connection with a money laundering case, in Patna.

6/7
Karnataka Legislative Council session
Karnataka Legislative Council session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and JD(S) MLC S.L. Bhojegowda during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.

7/7
Karnataka Legislative Council session
Karnataka Legislative Council session Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara with state ministers N. Chaluvarayaswamy, M.B. Patil and Santosh Lad during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.

