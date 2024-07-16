Day In Pics: July 16, 2024

Members of Shiv Sena and Dogra Front stage a protest after four Army personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in J&K's Doda, in Jammu.
Security personnel and locals near the residence of Jitan Sahani, father of former minister Mukesh Sahani, after he was found dead, at Ghanshyampur in Darbhanga district.
Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan at an exhibition during the inauguration of the 96th Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Foundation and Technology Day, in New Delhi.
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Hema Malini visits the site where an overhead water-tank collapsed, in Mathura. Two people died and 12 others were seriously injured in the incident that took place Sunday.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu and other leaders during the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLA Anniyur Siva, in Chennai.
Police personnel stand guard at Bihar MLC Gulab Yadav's premises where Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in connection with a money laundering case, in Patna.
BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and JD(S) MLC S.L. Bhojegowda during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara with state ministers N. Chaluvarayaswamy, M.B. Patil and Santosh Lad during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru.