Day In Pics: July 09, 2024

Food items being distributed to flood-affected people at a relief camp, in Nagaon district of Assam.
People make way through a flooded road following rains, in Pilibhit.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offering prayer at Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham in Indore.
Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel with men arrested for their alleged involvement in an organ transplant racket exposed by them, in New Delhi. The Crime Branch arrested 7 people, including a doctor.
Children play on a waterlogged street during rains, in New Delhi.
Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rains, near ITO, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a Russian cultural troupe during a programme, in Moscow.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and other dignitaries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the Indian community in Russia, in Moscow.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia during a programme, in Moscow.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad called on the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Vice-President's Enclave in New Delhi.
People stage a protest over a terrorist attack on an Army convoy in J&K's Kathua, in Jammu. At least five Army personnel were killed in the terrorist attack.
The area at SAARC Chowk, Satbari Chhattarpur where around 1100 trees have allegedly been illegally cut by DDA, in New Delhi. The Delhi government's fact finding committee on Tuesday paid a visit to the area.
Delhi government's fact finding committee members and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi speak to the media during their visit at SAARC Chowk, Satbari Chhattarpur where around 1100 trees have allegedly been illegally cut by DDA, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to pay homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Moscow, Russia.
People stage a protest following a terrorist attack on an Army convoy in J&K's Kathua, in Jammu.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the various ongoing projects at Bakhtiyarpur Ganga Ghat, in Patna.