National

Day In Pics: July 09, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for July 09, 2024

Food items being distributed in Assam | Photo: PTI

Food items being distributed to flood-affected people at a relief camp, in Nagaon district of Assam.

2/17
Flood in Pilibhit
Flood in Pilibhit | Photo: PTI

People make way through a flooded road following rains, in Pilibhit.

3/17
Om Birla offering prayer at Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham
Om Birla offering prayer at Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham | Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla offering prayer at Pitreshwar Hanuman Dham in Indore.

4/17
Delhi Police busts organ transplant racket
Delhi Police busts organ transplant racket | Photo: PTI

Delhi Police Crime Branch personnel with men arrested for their alleged involvement in an organ transplant racket exposed by them, in New Delhi. The Crime Branch arrested 7 people, including a doctor.

5/17
Rains in Delhi
Rains in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

Children play on a waterlogged street during rains, in New Delhi.

6/17
Waterlogged road near ITO
Waterlogged road near ITO | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

Commuters wade through a waterlogged road during rains, near ITO, in New Delhi.

7/17
PM Modi meets Russian cultural troupe
PM Modi meets Russian cultural troupe | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with a Russian cultural troupe during a programme, in Moscow.

8/17
S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval
S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval | Photo: PTI

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and other dignitaries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with the Indian community in Russia, in Moscow.

9/17
PM Modi in Russia
PM Modi in Russia | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia during a programme, in Moscow.

10/17
Ghulam Nabi Azad called on Jagdeep Dhankhar
Ghulam Nabi Azad called on Jagdeep Dhankhar | Photo: PTI

Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief Ghulam Nabi Azad called on the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Vice-President's Enclave in New Delhi.

11/17
Kathua terror attack
Kathua terror attack | Photo: PTI

People stage a protest over a terrorist attack on an Army convoy in J&K's Kathua, in Jammu. At least five Army personnel were killed in the terrorist attack.

12/17
1100 trees illegally cut in Delhi
1100 trees illegally cut in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

The area at SAARC Chowk, Satbari Chhattarpur where around 1100 trees have allegedly been illegally cut by DDA, in New Delhi. The Delhi government's fact finding committee on Tuesday paid a visit to the area.

13/17
Saurabh Bharadwaj with Atishi speak to the media
Saurabh Bharadwaj with Atishi speak to the media | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi government's fact finding committee members and ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi speak to the media during their visit at SAARC Chowk, Satbari Chhattarpur where around 1100 trees have allegedly been illegally cut by DDA, in New Delhi.

14/17
PM Modis event in Russia
PM Modi's event in Russia | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to pay homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, in Moscow, Russia.

15/17
Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli
Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at Churuva Hanuman Temple, in Raebareli.

16/17
Protest against Kathua terror attack in Jammu
Protest against Kathua terror attack in Jammu | Photo: PTI

People stage a protest following a terrorist attack on an Army convoy in J&K's Kathua, in Jammu.

17/17
Nitish Kumar inspects projects at Bakhtiyarpur Ganga Ghat
Nitish Kumar inspects projects at Bakhtiyarpur Ganga Ghat | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inspects the various ongoing projects at Bakhtiyarpur Ganga Ghat, in Patna.

