Day In Pics: August 22, 2024

A load deflection test being conducted at India’s First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge, the New Pamban Bridge, at Rameswaram, in Ramanathapuram district.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi.
BJD chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik with members of the Paris Olympics 2024’s bronze medalist Indian national men’s hockey team during a meeting.
Congress workers protest in front of the ED office against the alleged Adani mega scam, in Guwahati.
Security personnel outside the residence of a man allegedly linked to Al Qaeda, in Lohardaga district. Seven people allegedly linked to Al Qaeda were detained by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in raids in different parts of the state on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian community during a programme, in Warsaw, Poland.
Relatives of Subhrodeep Dutta, trainee pilot of missing aircraft, lose their control after his body was recovered by rescue teams during the search operation, at a hospital in Seraikela-Kharswan district. A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur.
Parents of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay during the unveiling of the party flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai.
Injured victims of the Atchutapuram pharma unit fire being treated at a hospital, in Anakapalli district.
Security personnel conduct inspection of an Air India aircraft after it received a bomb threat, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay during the unveiling of party's flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai.
Students stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of Kolkata's PG trainee doctor, in Patna.
NDRF and other rescue teams conduct a search operation to trace missing trainer aircraft and both pilots near the Chandil Dam in Seraikela-Kharswan district. A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being welcomed by BJP leaders and other officials upon her arrival at Maharana Pratap Airport, in Udaipur.
A 90-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Hanuman being unveiled, in Texas, USA.
Supporters of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay during the unveiling of party's flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri people at a restaurant in Srinagar, Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2024.