National

Day In Pics: August 22, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 22, 2024

New Pamban Bridge | Photo: PTI

A load deflection test being conducted at India’s First Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge, the New Pamban Bridge, at Rameswaram, in Ramanathapuram district.

SC hearing on Kolkata doctor murder case
SC hearing on Kolkata doctor murder case | Photo: PTI

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra during hearing on a suo moto case related to the alleged sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, at the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

Naveen Patnaik meets mens hockey team
Naveen Patnaik meets men's hockey team | Photo: PTI

BJD chief and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik with members of the Paris Olympics 2024’s bronze medalist Indian national men’s hockey team during a meeting.

Congress protest in Guwahati
Congress protest in Guwahati | Photo: PTI

Congress workers protest in front of the ED office against the alleged Adani mega scam, in Guwahati.

Al Qaeda terrorists detained from Jharkhand
Al Qaeda terrorists detained from Jharkhand | Photo: PTI

Security personnel outside the residence of a man allegedly linked to Al Qaeda, in Lohardaga district. Seven people allegedly linked to Al Qaeda were detained by Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) in raids in different parts of the state on Thursday.

PM Modi in Poland
PM Modi in Poland | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian community during a programme, in Warsaw, Poland.

Search op to trace missing trainee aircraft
Search op to trace missing trainee aircraft | Photo: PTI

Relatives of Subhrodeep Dutta, trainee pilot of missing aircraft, lose their control after his body was recovered by rescue teams during the search operation, at a hospital in Seraikela-Kharswan district. A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur.

Parents of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay
Parents of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Parents of actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay during the unveiling of the party flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai.

Atchutapuram pharma unit fire
Atchutapuram pharma unit fire | Photo: PTI

Injured victims of the Atchutapuram pharma unit fire being treated at a hospital, in Anakapalli district.

Bomb threat on Air India flight in Thiruvananthapuram
Bomb threat on Air India flight in Thiruvananthapuram | Photo: PTI

Security personnel conduct inspection of an Air India aircraft after it received a bomb threat, in Thiruvananthapuram.

TVK President Vijay during Unveiling of party flag of TVK
TVK President Vijay during Unveiling of party flag of TVK | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay during the unveiling of party's flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai.

Students stage a protest in Patna
Students stage a protest in Patna | Photo: PTI

Students stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault and murder of Kolkata's PG trainee doctor, in Patna.

Search op to trace missing trainee aircraft at Chandil Dam in Seraikela-Kharswan district
Search op to trace missing trainee aircraft at Chandil Dam in Seraikela-Kharswan district | Photo: PTI

NDRF and other rescue teams conduct a search operation to trace missing trainer aircraft and both pilots near the Chandil Dam in Seraikela-Kharswan district. A two-seater trainer aircraft went missing on Tuesday after it took-off from Jamshedpur.

Nirmala Sitharaman in Udaipur
Nirmala Sitharaman in Udaipur | Photo: PTI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman being welcomed by BJP leaders and other officials upon her arrival at Maharana Pratap Airport, in Udaipur.

90-foot-tall Hanuman statue in Texas
90-foot-tall Hanuman statue in Texas | Photo: PTI

A 90-foot-tall bronze statue of Lord Hanuman being unveiled, in Texas, USA.

Supporters of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay during Unveiling of party flag
Supporters of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay during Unveiling of party flag | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Supporters of actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President Vijay during the unveiling of party's flag at party headquarters, on the outskirts of Chennai.

Rahul in Srinagar
Rahul in Srinagar | Photo: PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Kashmiri people at a restaurant in Srinagar, Wednesday night, Aug. 21, 2024.

