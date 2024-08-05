National

Day In Pics: August 05, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 05, 2024

Flood in Sangli Photo: PTI

Army personnel carry out rescue operation in the flood-hit areas of Suryavanshi colony, in Sangli district.

1/7
Stampede in Muzaffarpur
Stampede in Muzaffarpur Photo: PTI

Kanwariyas gather at the Baba Garibnath temple to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva on the third 'Somwar' of the holy month of Shravan, in Muzaffarpur.

2/7
BJP members celebrate Article 370 abrogation anniversary
BJP members celebrate Article 370 abrogation anniversary Photo: PTI/S Irfan

BJP members during a march to celebrate fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, in Srinagar.

3/7
ASX plummets over fears of US recession
ASX plummets over fears of US recession Photo: PTI

A person talks on the phone in front of indicator boards at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia. The ASX has plummeted over fears of US recession, trading at its lowest single day since 2022.

4/7
Potage Stamp on the 33rd Olympic Games released
Potage Stamp on the 33rd Olympic Games released Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mansukh Mandaviya with Olympic Bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh during the release of Commemorative Potage Stamp on the 33rd Olympic Games 2024, in New Delhi.

5/7
North Korea holds a ceremony for transferring 250 new-type tactical ballistic missile launchers
North Korea holds a ceremony for transferring 250 new-type tactical ballistic missile launchers Photo: PTI

A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a ceremony to transfer a new-type tactical ballistic missile weapon system in Pyongyang, North Korea. According to KCNA, North Korea held a ceremony on 04 August to transfer 250 new-type tactical ballistic missile launchers to the country's frontier military units.

6/7
Indefinite nationwide curfew declared in Bangladesh as protests mount
Indefinite nationwide curfew declared in Bangladesh as protests mount Photo: PTI

Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system.

7/7
BJP-JD(S) leaders in Padyatra in Ramnagar
BJP-JD(S) leaders in Padyatra in Ramnagar Photo: PTI

Union Minister & JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, his son and party youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy with Karnataka BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra, R Ashoka and others take part in Bengaluru-Mysuru padyatra against the alleged MUDA scam and Valmiki Corporation scam, in Ramnagar near Bengaluru.

