Day In Pics: August 05, 2024

Army personnel carry out rescue operation in the flood-hit areas of Suryavanshi colony, in Sangli district.
Kanwariyas gather at the Baba Garibnath temple to perform 'jalabhishek' of Lord Shiva on the third 'Somwar' of the holy month of Shravan, in Muzaffarpur.
BJP members during a march to celebrate fifth anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, in Srinagar.
A person talks on the phone in front of indicator boards at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in Sydney, Australia. The ASX has plummeted over fears of US recession, trading at its lowest single day since 2022.
Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Mansukh Mandaviya with Olympic Bronze medalist Sarabjot Singh during the release of Commemorative Potage Stamp on the 33rd Olympic Games 2024, in New Delhi.
A photo released by the official North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a ceremony to transfer a new-type tactical ballistic missile weapon system in Pyongyang, North Korea. According to KCNA, North Korea held a ceremony on 04 August to transfer 250 new-type tactical ballistic missile launchers to the country's frontier military units.
Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system.
Union Minister & JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, his son and party youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy with Karnataka BJP Chief B Y Vijayendra, R Ashoka and others take part in Bengaluru-Mysuru padyatra against the alleged MUDA scam and Valmiki Corporation scam, in Ramnagar near Bengaluru.