Day In Pics: August 05, 2024

Bangladeshi Army soldiers patrol on the street after the government imposed a new curfew, in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Dhaka authorities have imposed a new curfew starting 06:00 p.m. local time on 04 August. As casualties mounted and law enforcement struggled to contain the unrest, the Bangladeshi government on 20 July 2024 had imposed an initial nationwide curfew and deployed military forces after violence broke out in Dhaka and other regions following student-led protests demanding reforms to the government's job quota system.