Home National

DAP Leader Hits Back At Cong Over Remarks On Azad, Questions Contribution Of Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh's swipe at DAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad was condemned by the Democratic Azad Party on Friday.

Updated: 08 Oct 2022 7:51 am

The Democratic Azad Party on Friday hit out at senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh for his swipe at its chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Defending Azad's exit from the Congress after a long association of more than five decades, DAP leader Salman Nizami asked what has Ramesh ever done.

"Mr. Azad laid the building blocks of Cong, faced terror attacks & won elections, ensured party's victory in states like Punjab, AP, Karnataka, J&K. And you parachuted in parliament without winning a sarpanch election. Do you know why is everyone leaving Cong? Becoz of this attitude (sic)," Nizami tweeted, responding to a Twitter post by 

The response came after Ramesh took to the micro-blogging site to say, "He (Azad) is the beneficiary of the Congress Party which over 50 years gave him much more than he deserved and much more beyond his capability."

Ramesh's attack on Azad came over a remark by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. In an interview with the Daily Excelsior, Shah said, "Everyone has the right to contest, elections are to be fair and free, but one thing is there, Ghulam Nabi Azad is not among the three families."

In another tweet, Nizami said, "Mr. Azad fought terrorism in Punjab in the late 80s & led Congress to victory during Sonia Gandhi's tenure in Karnataka, TN, Pondicherry, Kerala, Uttarakhand, J&K & undivided Andhra Pradesh (as Gen Sec). What has Jairam Ramesh ever done...?"

