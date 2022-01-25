Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive

Covid-19: Former India cricketer, who is also MP from East Delhi was tested Covid positive.

Cricketer Turned Politician Gautam Gambhir Tests Covid-19 Positive
Cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir. - PTI Photo/Vijay Verma

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 11:01 am

Lok Sabha member from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Covid-19 and has mild symptoms. 

"After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for Covid today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested," the cricketer-turned-politician tweeted.

In November last year, Gambhir had isolated himself at home after a family member tested positive for the virus. 
 

