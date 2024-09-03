National

'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's remarks came in the backdrop of two separate drone bomb attacks in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district, which killed two people including a woman while 12 others sustained injuries.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Photo: PTI
info_icon

Condemning the recent drone attacks on civilians, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday termed the move as an 'act of terrorism'. The recent attack in Imphal district killed two people including a woman while 12 others sustained injuries.

Taking it to the social media platform X, Singh expressed his outrage through a post stating, "Dropping bombs on civilian populations and security forces using drones is an act of terrorism, and I condemn such cowardly acts in the strongest terms."

"The Manipur state government takes such unprovoked assaults with the utmost seriousness and will respond decisively to combat these forms of terrorism targeting the indigenous population," Singh said.

"We denounce all forms of violence, and the people of Manipur shall unite against hate, division, and separatism", he further added.

Protest seeking action against Manipur CM N Biren Singh - X/Screengrab @NationGazette
Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip

BY Outlook Web Desk

About the drone attack in Manipur

The chief minister's remarks came in the backrop of two separate drone bomb attacks in Koutruk and Senjam Chirang in Imphal West district, which killed two people including a woman while 12 others sustained injuries.

The usage of drones in bomb attacks on civilians marked the first-ever instance of "hi-tech weapons" being employed in the state. Earlier, the drones were primarily deployed by warring groups for surveillance and tracking militants.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh - File image
'My Popularity Down, Not BJP's', Says Manipur CM But Rejects Idea Of Resigning Over Ethnic Clashes

BY Outlook Web Desk

On the attack at Koutruk, the official said "police responded promptly."

"There was mobilisation of armed miscreants in many places which had seen intense conflict in the past. When the attack started in Koutruk, immediately IGP, DIG and SP and other police forces rushed to the area to counter the situation. Retaliatory firing and combing operations along with Army and central forces were conducted," a police statement said.

Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | - PTI
'If President Had Spoken On Manipur...': Uddhav Reacts To Murmu's 'Enough Is Enough'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Manipur drone attack: What did the authorities say?

In light of the recent developments, the Manipur government has ordered the state police to conduct combing operations and sanitisation in areas bordering Imphal West district.

The police head quarters accordingly directed all senior formations and district SPs to remain vigilant while alerting all forces in their respective districts.

