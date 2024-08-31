Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip

Seeking action against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over an audio clip in which he purportedly "declared his involvement in spearheading violence" in the state, a group of around 500 people representing Manipur's Kuki-Zo community staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday.
Earlier, the Manipur government dismissed the recording as doctored while the chief minister commented, "Some people are after me... there is a conspiracy. The matter is sub-judice. I won't talk much about it. An FIR has been filed."
What did the Kuki protesters say?
In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the KSO said the Kuki-Zo community has endured an "ethnic cleansing campaign and constant attacks against it by the majority Meitei community since May 3rd, 2023".
"The audio recording that has recently surfaced where the chief minister openly boasts about his leadership role in orchestrating the war against Kuki-Zo community and how he ordered the State forces to bomb Kuki-Zo villages, only proves what the Kuki-Zo people already know: that, the ethnic persecution of the Kuki-Zo has the full support of Meitei dominated Manipur government led by Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh," they said.
"If the complicity and the involvement of the state machinery and state forces in unleashing violence against the Kuki Zo minority was ever in doubt, the audio recording mentioned above should dispel it," they said.
What are the demands?
Investigation and action against CM: In the memorandum addressed to the PM, the protesters demanded investigation and action against the Manipur chief minister. "Since chief minister Shri N Biren Singh has openly declared his involvement in spearheading the violence in Manipur, we demand that he be immediately arrested and a criminal investigation under the supervision of Supreme Court of India initiated against him," it said.
Impartial probe: "A thorough and impartial investigation has to be carried out to arrest and punish all ministers and officials involved in the ethnic persecution of the minority Kuki-Zo community," it added.
Separate administration: The KSO also demanded a separate administration for Kuki-Zo areas and making them a union territory with a legislature.