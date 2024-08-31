Manipur: Kuki-Zo Community Protests At Jantar Mantar; Seeks Action Against CM Over Audio Clip

"The audio recording that has recently surfaced where the chief minister openly boasts about his leadership role in orchestrating the war against Kuki-Zo community and how he ordered the State forces to bomb Kuki-Zo villages, only proves what the Kuki-Zo people already know: that, the ethnic persecution of the Kuki-Zo has the full support of Meitei dominated Manipur government led by Chief Minister Shri N. Biren Singh," they said.