Monday, Mar 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Covid Vaccination For Children In 12-15 Yrs Group To Begin This Week: Official Sources

The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. 

Covid Vaccination For Children In 12-15 Yrs Group To Begin This Week: Official Sources
COVID vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 3:33 pm

The Centre is likely to begin the Covid vaccination for children in the age group of 12 -15 years this week, while the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to senior citizens would be removed, official sources said on Monday. Biological E's Corbevax will be administered to 12-15 years age-group.

The  National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) is learnt to have given its recommendation to begin vaccination of children in the 12-15 years age group. "The vaccination of children in the age group of 12 -15 years is most likely to begin from Tuesday. Also, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years and above would be removed," an official source said.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

Related stories

Over 180 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered In India So Far: Govt

Maha: 'No Vaccine No Duel' Drive Initiated In Aurangabad

Over 179.89 Cr Covid Vaccine Doses Administered So Far: Govt

The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. 

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years. India began administering precaution dosez of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities, from January 10  this year amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus in the country.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Full Vaccination India Covid-19 Vaccination Covid-19 Vaccination Vaccine Vaccination Vaccination Drive New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Warns Sunny Leone & Singers To Remove Music Video In 3 Days

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh

‘Madhuban’ Song: Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone’s Effigy Trampled By Right Wing Mob In Uttar Pradesh