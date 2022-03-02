Covid: 29 New Cases In Ladakh

Ladakh reported 29 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,045, officials said on Wednesday. The number of active cases stands at 144, they said.



The Union Territory has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh and 60 in Kargil, they said, adding no death was reported on Tuesday.



As many as 35 patients -- 32 in Leh and three in Kargil -- were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 27,673, they said.



All the new cases were reported from Leh district, officials said. A total of 623 sample reports were found negative in Ladakh, they said. All the 144 active cases are from Leh district, they added.

With PTI inputs.