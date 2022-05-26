Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

COVID-19 Update: No New Cases In Pondy, Death Toll Unchanged

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively.

COVID-19 Update: No New Cases In Pondy, Death Toll Unchanged
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 5:58 pm

Puducherry registered no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and the total positives remained 1,65,845.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the department tested 1,155 samples in the last 24 hours and no fresh infections surfaced during the examination.

He said that the active cases were 22 after five patients (home quarantined) recovered during the last 24 hours. 

Related stories

49 New COVID-19 Cases In Thane, No Death

Active Covid-19 Cases Cross 15,000 As India Logs 2,628 New Cases In A Day, 18 Deaths

Delhi Records 424 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths

No fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained 1,962.

The Department of Health has so far examined 22,47,671 samples and has found 18,92,666 of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was zero while the fatality and recovery rates remained 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively.

The health department has so far administered 17,04,402 doses which comprised 9,66,638 first doses 7,14,607 second doses and 23,157 booster doses.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangasamy today handed over 13 ambulances purchased at a cost of Rs 1.96 crore to the Health Department at a function held on the Assembly premises. 

Four of the 13 ambulances are fully equipped, a release from the Health Department said. 

The ambulances are to be used by government hospitals and also primary health centres in rural areas.

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Pondicherry Covid Cases Puducherry COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Puducherry
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Ravi Shastri Gives Lowdown On RR Vs RCB Clash

IPL 2022, Qualifier 2: Ravi Shastri Gives Lowdown On RR Vs RCB Clash

How Delhi HC Ended Batra's Juggernaut As India's Top Sports Administrator

How Delhi HC Ended Batra's Juggernaut As India's Top Sports Administrator