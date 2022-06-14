Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 India Update: Active Cases Cross 50,000 Mark With 6,594 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 2,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19 India Update: Active Cases Cross 50,000 Mark With 6,594 Fresh Infections In 24 Hours
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 10:11 am

India logged a single day rise of 6,594 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,36,695, while the active cases have increased to 50,548, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The active cases comprise 0.12 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.67 per cent, the data updated at 8 am stated.

An increase of 2,553 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.05 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 2.32 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Related stories

 Covid-19 : India Logs Over 8,000 Fresh Infections For Two Consecutive Days, Active Cases Rise To 44,513

Covid-19: India Logs 3,714 New Infections, Active Cases In Country Rise To 26,976

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,61,370, while the case fatality rate  was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 195.35 crore.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Tags

National COVID-19 Update Covid-19 India Union Health Ministry Coronavirus Active Covid Cases Covid Positivity Rate Covid-19 Vaccination Coronavirus Infections
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Whose Pão Is it: Into The World Of Goa’s Famed Bread

Music Without Borders: How Sonia Shirsat Is Reviving The Fado Song

Music Without Borders: How Sonia Shirsat Is Reviving The Fado Song