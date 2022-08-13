Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Nearly 16,000 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Stands At 1,19,264

According to Union health Ministry's data, active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 10:07 am

India reported nearly 16,000 new Covid cases and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. 

The 8-am data also showed active cases came down by 4,271 in a span of 24 hours to stand at 1,19,264, constituting 0.27 per cent of the total infections.

The new 15,815 coronavirus infections and 68 deaths pushed the overall figures to  4,42,39,372 cases and 5,26,996 deaths, according to the data.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.54 per cent, the health ministry said.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 16,561 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload In Country Declines To 1,23,535

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 16,299 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 1,25,076

Covid-19 Update: India Logs Over 16,000 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Dips Below 130,000

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.36 per cent, while the weekly rate was 4.79 per cent. The case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent. 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has risen to 4,35,93,112, according to the ministry.

It also said 207.71 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19 that year. It crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, and four crore on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate India Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Donald Trump With First Sonogram Of Her Baby

Chrissy Teigen Trolls Donald Trump With First Sonogram Of Her Baby

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions