Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 6,298 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload In Country Rise To 46,748

According to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 9:53 am

India added 6,298 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,45,22,777, while the active cases climbed 46,748, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,273 with 23 fatalities which includes four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.  

The  active cases comprise 2.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 359 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.  

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.70 per cent, according to the ministry.    

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and  three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year. 

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 5,108 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Declines To 45,749

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 4,369 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload In Country Declines To 46,347

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 5,554 Fresh Infections, Active Caseload Declines To 48,850

Tags

National COVID-19 Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Three Traditions Which Highlight Indian Cultural Diversity

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live