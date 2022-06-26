Sunday, Jun 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: Active Cases Rise to 92,576 As India Logs 11,739 Fresh Infections

According to the Union Health Ministry's data, the death toll of Covid-19 in India climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities reported in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Update: Active Cases Rise to 92,576 As India Logs 11,739 Fresh Infections
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jun 2022 10:06 am

India logged 11,739 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,33,89,973, while the active cases rose to 92,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,999 with 25 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was 98.58 per cent, the ministry said.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: Active Cases Rise By 3,495 As India Logs Over 15,000 Infections In A Day

Covid-19 India Update: Daily Active Cases Cross 17,000 Mark After 4 Months, 13 Fatalities Reported

An increase of 797 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.25 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,72,398 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.  

According to the ministry, 197.08 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 Update Covid-19 India Coronavirus ' Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid Positivity Rate COVID-19 Vaccine
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

Single-Use Plastic Ban: What Changes From July 1? Check Banned Items, Penalty Amount, Other Details Here 

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next

EXPLAINED: Why Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed And What's Next