Thursday, Jun 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19 Update: Active Caseload Crosses 1 Lakh Mark As India Logs Over 18,000 Cases After 130 Days

According to Union Health Minsitry's data, an increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jun 2022 9:48 am

India logged 18,000 new coronavirus infections in a single day after a gap of 130 days, taking the Covid-19 tally to 4,34,52,164, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. 

The active cases crossed the one lakh mark again after 122 days.  

A total 18,819 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours while the death toll climbed to 5,25,116 with 39 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases increased to 1,04,555 comprising 0.24 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.55 per cent, the ministry said.

Related stories

Covid-19 Update: Active Caseload Nears 1 Lakh As India Records 14,506 Fresh Infections

An increase of 4,953 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.16 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.72 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,28,22,493, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.  

According to the ministry, 197.61 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.  

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year. 

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Update Union Health Ministry Coronavirus ' Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Crisis: How The Cookie Crumbled For Uddhav Thackeray

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s

Contrasting Ideas Of Nationalism In Indian Cinema In 50s