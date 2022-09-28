Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh Logs 16 New Cases, Zero Death; Active Count 123

Madhya Pradesh reported 16 new coronavirus-positive cases on Wednesday, which took the state's overall infection tally to 10,54,268, a health official said.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 9:18 pm

Madhya Pradesh reported 16 new coronavirus-positive cases on Wednesday, which took the state's overall infection tally to 10,54,268, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771 as no fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.3 percent.

The recovery count increased by 32 to touch 10,43,374, leaving the state with 123 active cases, the official said.

As 4,326 samples were examined during the day, the number of tests in Madhya Pradesh went up to 3,00,37,021, he added.

A government release said that 13,29,84,330 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the state, including 8,61,568 on Wednesday alone. 

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,268, new cases 16, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,374, active cases 123, number of tests so far 3,00,37,021.

(Inputs from PTI)

