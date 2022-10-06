Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: Madhya Pradesh Logs 15 New Cases, One Death; Active Count At 111

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased to 10,54,385 on Wednesday with the detection of 15 fresh cases, a health official said.

Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha
Fresh Covid Cases in Odisha

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 8:20 am

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased to 10,54,385 on Wednesday with the detection of 15 fresh cases, a health official said.

The death toll increased to 10,773 after one more person succumbed to the infection in the past 24 hours. 

The Covid-19 positivity rate stood at 0.4 percent, he said.

The recovery count increased by 15 to touch 10,43,501, leaving the state with 111 active cases, the official said.

With 3,185 samples examined during the day, the overall test count in the state went up to 3,00,62,232, he added.

A government release said 13,31,83,932 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including six on Wednesday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,385, new cases 15, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,501, active cases 111, number of tests so far 3,00,62,232.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Covid-19: Chhattisgarh Sees 13 New Cases; Active Tally Now 327

Mumbai Logs 127 Covid-19 Cases, No Fresh Death; Active Tally At 795

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Death Tolls Increased Fatality Rate Tally Of Coronavirus Tests Positivity Rate Active Coronavirus Cases Madhya Pradesh Logs 15 New Cases Active Count At 111
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India Coach Igor Stimac Signs Contract Extension

India Coach Igor Stimac Signs Contract Extension

Parag Kansara Passes Away, Sunil Pal Remembers The Late Comedian

Parag Kansara Passes Away, Sunil Pal Remembers The Late Comedian