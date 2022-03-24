Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
COVID-19: Ladakh Reports Two Fresh Cases

The active case count in the union territory declined to 26, they said.

COVID cases in Ladakh.(Representational image) PTI Photo

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 6:35 pm

Ladakh reported two new Covid cases, raising its tally to 28,215, officials said on Thursday. The active case count in the union territory declined to 26, they said.


No fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours, the officials said. The union territory so far has recorded 228 Covid-related deaths -- 168 in Leh district and 60 in Kargil district, they said.


Two more patients were cured and discharged from the hospital in Leh. With these, the total number of recuperated patients reached 27,961, the officials said.

With PTI inputs.

