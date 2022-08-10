Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Covid-19: Ladakh Reports 6 New Cases

A total of 219 sample reports were tested in Ladakh. Of these, 213 sample reports in Leh were found to be negative.

Covid-19: Ladakh Reports 6 New Cases Photo: PTI

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:42 pm

Ladakh on Wednesday reported six new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 29,027, officials said.

All the fresh cases were reported from Leh, they said. So far, 228 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Ladakh. Of these, 168 deaths were reported from Leh and 60 from Kargil, according to the officials.

The officials said there are 111 active Covid cases in Ladakh -- 103 in Leh and 8 in Kargil. A total of 219 sample reports were tested in Ladakh. Of these, 213 sample reports in Leh were found to be negative.

A total of 13 people were discharged from hospitals in Leh after they tested negative for COVID-19. With this, the total number of recoveries stands a 28,688, officials said.

-With PTI input

