Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Covid-19: Active Cases Continue To Grow As India Sees Single-Day Rise Of 3,712 New Infections

Acording to Union Health Ministry's data, an increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Covid-19: Active Cases Continue To Grow As India Sees Single-Day Rise Of 3,712 New Infections
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 10:24 am

With 3,712 new coronavirus infections recorded in a day, India's infection tally rose to 4,31,64,544, while the total number of active cases increased to 19,509, the Union health ministry said on Thursday.

The country's Covid-19 death toll has climbed to 5,24,641, with five latest fatalities reported from Kerala, the ministry data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprised 0.05 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.

Related stories

India Logs 2,338 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, Marginal Increase In Active Cases Continues

Covid-19: India Logs 2,710 Fresh Infections, Active Cases Rise To 15,814

An increase of 1,123 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.84 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.67 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,20,394, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent. 

The cumulative number of doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 193.70 crore. 

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.  

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.


 

Tags

National Covid-19 India COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Union Health Ministry Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Positivity Rate Covid-19 Vaccination
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Elon Musk Tweets About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Amidst Their Ongoing Trial

Elon Musk Tweets About Amber Heard-Johnny Depp Amidst Their Ongoing Trial

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police

UP Man Rapes School Teacher, Records Video In A Bid To Convert Her: Police