Covid: 1,652 New Cases, 8 More Deaths In Delhi; Positivity Rate 9.92%

On Monday, the capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Covid positivity rate came down below 10 per cent in Delhi

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 9:21 pm

Delhi recorded eight more Covid-related fatalities and 1,652 new cases on Wednesday even as the positivity rate came down below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight, according to data shared by the city health department.

The positivity rate in Delhi declined to 9.92 percent on Wednesday. The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. With this, Delhi's caseload went up to 19,88,391 and the death toll to 26,400, it said.

The fresh cases came out of 16,658 tests, the health department's latest bulletin said. On Monday, the capital had reported 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. On Saturday, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent. On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent. The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

(With PTI inputs)

