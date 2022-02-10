Contribution Of Industrialists In Investments And Creating Jobs Must Be Recognised: BJP MP

BJP MP KJ Alphons on Thursday said that the contribution of industrialists and corporate houses that are creating jobs and making large investments in the country must be recognised.

Tearing into opposition's allegations that rich are growing richer and that government policies were benefitting corporate houses, Alphons hit back saying all key economic indicators showed that the Modi government had steered the country to the path of growth, amid the pandemic.

Participating in the general discussion on Budget, the BJP member informed the Rajya Sabha that the government has spent money in building large infrastructure, toilets, hospitals, roads, houses, and in the process also created jobs.

On the opposition's jibes on industrialists, Alphons argued that while every country honours people who create jobs, the opposition believes in shaming them.

"...You shame them...They must be honoured, they must be recognised," he said and, in turn, questioned the opposition on how many jobs did they created while in power.

Amid pandemic, the government went all out to provide purchasing power in the hands of people, to create medical facilities, and vaccinate people, he said.

Launching a fiery attack on the opposition, Alphons said that wealth of even global corporate leaders like Elon Musk, Larry Page, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates had grown, and added "global inequality is a fact".

He also criticised the opposition for spreading "canard that Christians are being persecuted".

"I have never seen such happiness on the face of the Pope as when he embraced India's PM Narendra Modi," he said.

Mahesh Poddar said the Budget provides a vision for the next 25 years. The BJP MP said that the government has achieved more in the last seven years, than what had been achieved by the previous governments. Be it foreign exchange reserves, building of national highways, opening of bank accounts, access to tap water for households, housing, the government has delivered on all accounts.

Prashanta Nanda of BJD noted that while the Budget provisions related to R&D, capital expenditure, and digital currency will go a long way for the economy of the country, "but this Budget has no answers for current price rise for which the middle class, poor and farmers are facing a lot of problems".

Sudhanshu Trivedi (BJP) said: "This is a welfare-oriented, all inclusive development, motivated by futuristic technology and high technologies, like ecological balance and green energy, with an active and vibrant participation of the private sector also".

He countered Opposition criticism of the government regarding job creation saying steps taken for infrastructure development like highway projects, defence production, PM Gati Gati Shakti would not only create jobs but will also drive the economic growth.

Arguing that the government has taken steps to make money available to the common people, he said savings have increased and there has been no increase in tax on individuals.

Trivedi also said the Budget has also focussed on digitisation with steps to enhance the country's digital infrastructure and the government has also taken measures to bridge the digital divide.