Congress Revamp Programme In UP: Priyanka Leaves Lucknow Ahead Of Schedule

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was here for the two-day 'Nav Sankalp Karyashala' to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh, has cut short her visit and returned to Delhi, a party leader said on Thursday.

No reasons were cited for her decision to leave early. "Yes, she has left for New Delhi," Vice Chairman, state Congress Media, Pankaj Srivastava told PTI.

Gandhi had arrived here on Wednesday to attend the Karyashala to discuss the strategy for the party's revival in Uttar Pradesh after its drubbing in the recent state polls. The Congress leader, who was scheduled to attend the second day of the programme, returned late last night, local party leaders said.

On being asked whether the Karyashala would continue on Thursday, Srivastava said, "Yes. Our national secretaries are here and it is going on. Except for Priyankaji's programme nothing has been cancelled."

The AICC general secretary, who had led the party in the February-March state polls in the politically important Uttar Pradesh on the slogan of "Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti hoon", has a big task cut out for her to infuse fresh energy in the party for the 2024 general election. Gandhi had actively campaigned for the Congress in the state polls but the party only won two of the 403 seats.

The two-day workshop is being held at the state Congress headquarters. Issues related to the Congress' digital membership campaign, upcoming municipal elections, party organisation, politics, economy, agriculture, social justice and youths were discussed on the first day of the workshop, a party statement said.

Besides office-bearers of the Uttar Pradesh Congress, all district and city presidents, MLAs, former MLAs and party candidates for the Assembly polls and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are attending the Karyashala that will conclude on Thursday. Gandhi on Wednesday had urged party workers not to be disheartened by the assembly poll results in Uttar Pradesh and work with "double energy" until they score a victory.

Speaking at the Karyashala, Gandhi had said she will work with party workers with double strength and they have to move ahead in line with the spirit of the 'Nav Sankalp' declaration adopted at a party conclave in Udaipur in May.

(With PTI inputs)