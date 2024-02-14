National

Congress Releases List Of Candidates For Rajya Sabha Election, Sonia Gandhi Files Nomination From Rajasthan

Congress has released its candidates list for the upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

February 14, 2024

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi | Photo: PTI
Congress on Wednesday released its list of candidates for Rajya Sabha election.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been nominated from Rajasthan, Akhilesh Prasad Singh from Bihar, Abhishek Manu Singhvi from Himachal Pradesh, Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.

According to a statement, the party has also renominated its Bihar unit chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh from the state.

"Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the biennial elections to the Council of States from the states," said the statement which also carried the names.

The party has fielded its leader Chandrakant Handore from Maharashtra.

Sonia Gandhi reached Jaipur to file her nomination papers from Rajasthan.

She was accompanied by her party leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot and Govind Singh Dotasra.

The biennial elections to fill 56 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on February 27. The last date for filing of nominations is February 15.

