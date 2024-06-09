National

Congress Takes 'Narendra Destructive Alliance' Jibe At NDA; Kharge Likely To Attend Modi's Oath-Taking Ceremony

Reportedly, Kharge will be attending the ceremony in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

PTI
L: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi | R: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge Photo: PTI
Ahead of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony, the Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the NDA leader and called him "the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)".

Meanwhile, the grand old party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge will attend Modi's oath-taking ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7:15 pm on Sunday, NDTV reported.

Reportedly, Kharge will be attending the ceremony in his capacity as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha. The decision was taken after consulting with the INDIA bloc leaders.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh raked up the Sengol issue, the scepter that PM Modi walked into the new Parliament building with.

Taking to X, Ramesh said, "Remember May 28th, 2023? It was the day that Narendra Modi walked into the new Parliament building with the Sengol for which a August 15th 1947 history was fabricated- to not only justify Modi's pretensions of being Samrat but also to appeal to the Tamil electorate."

The senior Congress leader said that he had exposed Modi's "fakery" that day itself, with the help of archival material.

"We now know the outcome of that drama. The Sengol remains a respected symbol of Tamil history but the Tamil electorate and indeed India's electorate has rejected Mr. Modi's pretensions," Ramesh added.

Reiterating what the grand old party said at its CWC meeting on Saturday, noting that Modi "has suffered a huge personal, political, and moral defeat". "He has been forced to bow to the Constitution that he has subverted in the last decade," he added.

The Congress general secretary said that "vastly diminished 'one-third' Prime Minister, now lacking all legitimacy, has managed to get himself sworn this evening, as the leader of the Narendra Destructive Alliance (NDA)".

Meanwhile, TMC supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that though she had not yet received the invitation to Modi's oath-taking ceremony, she will not go even if invited.

Mamata said she thinks that Modi "should not be PM" as it is against the "mandate".

Narendra Modi is set to return as the Prime Minister of India for the third straight term at 7:15 pm on Sunday, June 9. He is only the second leader after Jawaharlal Nehru to hold the PM office for three consecutive terms.

The BJP-led NDA secured a narrow win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with 293 seats in its kitty, with the BJP bagging 240 seats. The Congress won 99 seats in the elections, which was higher than its 2019 tally of 52 seats.

(With agency inputs)

