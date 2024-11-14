National

Congress Leader Mir Makes LPG Cylinders For ‘Infiltrators’ Promise In Jharkhand; PM Modi Hits Back

The second phase of polling in Jharkhand will be conducted on November 20. The first phase was held on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on November 23.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir on Thursday promised that LPG cylinders will be provided in Jharkhand at a subsidised rate of Rs 450 even for "infiltrators", sparking a political row in the midst of Assembly elections in the eastern state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi latched on to Mir's poll promise to hit back at the Congress to say this is an example of the game they are playing with the country and the bright future of children to get votes. The BJP dubbed as "anti-national" Mir's statement on LPG cylinders if the INDIA bloc of which the Congress is a key constituent is voted to power in Jharkhand.

At present, domestic LPG cylinders are available for Rs 860 in major cities of Jharkhand where infiltration from Bangladesh is a major poll issue for the BJP.

“We have promised that we will provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 from December 1 if our government is formed. This will be for the common masses… whether they are Hindus, Muslims, infiltrators – it will be given to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered,” Mir, who is the AICC general secretary and Jharkhand in-charge, told a poll rally at Chandrapura in Bermo assembly constituency.

The remarks come at a time when BJP leaders have accused the JMM-led coalition of patronising infiltration in the state for ‘vote bank politics’.

Addressing a rally at Panvel in poll-bound Maharashtra, Prime Minister Modi noted that a Congress leader has promised to provide subsidised cooking gas cylinder even to infiltrators if the INDIA bloc comes to power in Jharkhand.

“Today, a Congress leader has said in Jharkhand that we will give cheap gas cylinders to Hindus and Muslims as well as infiltrators. Should such people who praise the infiltrators get any opportunity anywhere?” he said.

“This is an example of the game they are playing with the country and with the bright future of your children to get votes."

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan alleged it is the Congress–JMM-RJD government that is patronising infiltration in Jharkhand.

Addressing an election rally at Birni in Giridih district, he alleged that lakhs of infiltrators entered Jharkhand and the government helped them get voter and ration cards.

At another rally in Bokaro, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also targeted Mir over the LPG promise and said the BJP will not allow this to happen.

