Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Congress Completely United To Defeat BJP In Karnataka, Says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said Shivakumar has done tremendous work for the Congress organisation.

undefined
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 5:48 pm

Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar hugged party heavyweight Siddaramaiah on his 75th birthday in a public display of unity and bonhomie on Wednesday, prompting Rahul Gandhi to express happiness.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are considered front-runners for Chief Minister's post in the event of Congress coming to power after Assembly elections, due in April-May next year, and their camps have been pushing their candidature.

"Today, I was happy to see Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar hugging each other on the stage", Rahul Gandhi said at a mega event after Shivakumar felicitated Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister, on his 75th birthday and hugged him in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

Related stories

Cong Meet: Rahul Gandhi Attends Key Meeting In Karnataka, Calls For Unity In 2023 Polls

Government Won't Be Able To See Inflation As It's Wearing 'Blindfolds Of Arrogance': Rahul Gandhi

Country Battling 'Epidemic Of Unemployment' But Government Polishing Image Of 'Arrogant King': Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi said Shivakumar has done tremendous work for the Congress organisation. Virtually sounding the poll bugle, he said: "The Congress party is completely united to defeat BJP and RSS in Karnataka".

When the Congress comes to power, it will give a "clean and honest" government which will work for the future of the State and it will not spread hatred, Gandhi said.

Referring to three murders with alleged communal overtones in the coastal region of the State in the last few days, he said such type of violence had not taken place in Karnataka in the past.

"When we ask people in the United States what do they think of Karnataka today, they will say to you that Karnataka never witnessed the type of violence it is facing today", he said.

"They will say to you that when Congress was in power, Karnataka was in harmony", Gandhi added. Greeting Siddaramaiah on his birthday, he said: "He is one person who looks younger as he grows older"

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi D K Shivakumar Siddaramaiah Congress Organisation 75th Birthday Communal Overtone Congress India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists