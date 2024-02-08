Cold Wave Conditions Prevail In Himachal, Kukumseri Records Minus 14.2 Deg C

Cold wave conditions continued in Himachal Pradesh as Lahaul and Spiti district’s Kusumseri recorded a low of minus 14.2 degree Celsius while the weather remained dry on Thursday.

Thick fog was witnessed in Sundernagar, Mandi and Bilaspur in the morning, reducing visibility to 500 metres while ground frost occurred in mid and higher hills, making commuting hazardous.

Restoration works are in full swing to open 254 roads including five national highways closed due to heavy snow and landslides, officials said. Narkanda and Kalpa recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree and minus 4.2 degree respectively, followed by Manali and Bharmaur minus 2 degree, Kufri minus 1.8 degree, Bhuntar 0.1 degree, Sundernagar 0.2 degree and Shimla 0.9 degree C.

The high-altitude tribal areas and other higher reaches groaned under piercing cold wave conditions with mercury staying 15 to 22 degree below freezing point. The winter rain deficit from January 1 to February 8 increased to 38 per cent as the state received 67.6 mm of rain against normal rainfall of 109.1mm.

All natural sources of water like lakes, springs, rivulets and tributaries of snow-fed rivers and a large stretch of Chandrabhaga River were frozen resulting in a sharp decrease in the discharge of water in Sutlej, Ravi, Beas and other rivers.

According to the emergency operation centre, 125 roads are closed for traffic in Lahaul and Spiti, 41 in Kullu, 37 in Chamba, 26 in Shimla and 24 in Mandi while 80 transformers and 22 water supply schemes are disrupted in Himachal.

The local meteorological station has predicted dry weather in the region for the next six days till February 14.