Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes To Celebrate 'City Creation Day' Across UP

CM Yogi Adityanath Proposes To Celebrate 'City Creation Day' Across UP

An action plan has also been prepared to include products and industries indicative of the economic development of the respective cities as the main components of their identity.

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 9:20 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions to officials to celebrate 'City Creation Day' to highlight the unique features of different cities, a government release said on Saturday.

Also, efforts are being made to ascertain the actual dates the cities came into existence, it said.

Not only will historical events related to the cities be recorded date-wise during this initiative, but historical, mythological and heritage sites and parks will be listed, and inspiring events will be compiled, it said.

An action plan has also been prepared to include products and industries indicative of the economic development of the respective cities as the main components of their identity.

A number of events will be planned annually under the project, it said.

On the formation day of the respective cities, flags will be hoisted and national anthem as well as national song will be sung at historical sites and parks among other locations.

People associated with folk art, literature and culture, as well as freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, sports persons and intellectuals will be invited for the events, it said.

On City Creation Day, history of the respective city along with significant civic projects completed there will be read out, it added.

Further, programmes will be held to preserve the city's environmental ecology, such as its rivers, forests and biodiversity by connecting the people with the resolution of a "Clean City-Green City", and special cleaning campaigns will be conducted along their banks, the release added.

-With PTI Input

