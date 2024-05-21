They dress themselves as women; cover themselves from head to toe. All this to not get recognised so that they can rob people easily. This is how ‘Chudidar Gang’—a new group of criminals operate in Hyderabad.
This group of criminals has been creating panic in Hyderabad, quite like the infamous ‘Chaddi Gang’.
Recently, the two members from this gang struck at the home of Venkateshwar Rao at Akriti Arcade Apartments in JEC Colony, under SR Nagar police station limits.
The CCTV footage of the crime shows the gang members, dressed in ‘chudidars’ and wearing gloves, stealing 40 grams of gold, Rs 1 lakh in cash and a laptop.
On that fateful day, the family had gone to visit their native village in Andhra Pradesh when the gang struck. Later, the family discovered the theft upon return.
The family has filed a complaint with the SR Nagar police who scoured the CCTV footage.
The police said that was the first recorded incident in the area involving criminals dressed as women in chudidars.
The police believe that the gang members are male, based on their walking style and their shoes.
Police are exploring whether this incident was isolated or part of a larger series of crimes by the ‘Chudidar Gang’. They are also examining links to any past activities of the Chaddi Gang, known for their burglaries while wearing undergarments to avoid easy identification.