Doctor, 63, Found Dead In South Delhi House; Robbery Suspected

A 63-year-old doctor, Yogesh Chander Paul, was found dead in his home in the Jangpura area of southeast Delhi on Friday. His body was discovered with his throat slit, hands and feet tied.
A preliminary probe suggested that Dr. Paul was allegedly killed by robbers, with three or four people suspected to be involved in the murder and robbery.
A PCR call was received at about 6:50 p.m., and local police found Dr. Paul in the kitchen of his house. "His hands were tied and suspected to be smothered to death," a senior police officer told PTI.
Dr. Paul was alone at home during the time of the incident. "His wife Dr. Neela Paul is also a doctor in Delhi government hospital," the senior police officer said.
"There are also signs of robbery as rooms have been ransacked. Prima facie, it appears that the accused persons robbed the house and brought fatality to Dr. Paul," another police officer said.
Further investigation is underway.
