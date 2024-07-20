'Will Create Division': Chirag Backs Caste Census, But Says Data Should Not Be Made Public

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan on Saturday backed the pitch for a caste census in the country, saying that provided the figures should not be made public as it may create "divide" in the society.
Additionally, Paswan said that so far no discussion over simultaneous elections and the Uniform Civil Code has take place within ruling National Democratic Alliance. Both of the topics are a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto.
THE UCC DEBATE
He raised concerns about the UCC, saying that he cannot take a stance on the matter unless he sees a draft on it. "We don't have a draft for it yet. Until unless we go through that draft, because there are a lot of concerns... India is a country of diversities," Paswan said.
Noting that from language to culture to lifestyle, everything differs religion to religion in different countries, Paswan wondered as to how can everyone be brought under "one umbrella".
There is a focus on the Hindu-Muslim debate when it comes to UCC, the Union Minister said, but it is about Hindus as well, as their practices and traditions including those related to marriage also differ across the nation.
"In Chhattisgarh, I think, tribals are being kept out of this. So how can you get them under this umbrella? So until and unless a draft comes, I don't think I will be able to answer the question," Paswan told news agency PTI.
"It is not it about Hindu-Muslim divide. It is about getting everyone together," he said.
CASTE CENSUS
Chirag Paswan noted that caste census should be a part of the next census as particular data is often needed for allotting money for community-based development schemes, adding that even courts sometimes seek population data of different castes.
However, the third-term Lok Sabha MP maintained that the data must be kept with the government and not made public.
"I am absolutely not in support of making it public. It only leads to division in society," he told PTI. Paswan cited that after the state government disclosed the figures of Bihar's caste survey, the people of the state are now being associated with the percentage of their castes in the total population.
Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had last year said that census and delimitation will take place right after the new government comes to power. The Narendra Modi government returned to the Centre for a third term in June after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Though the Centre backed the caste-based survey in Bihar, it has not yet defined its stance on the opposition's demand for a national-level caste census.
ONE NATION, ONE ELECTION
The LJP (Ram Vilas) chief, amid his views on UCC and caste census, reaffirmed his party's strong support to the concept of simultaneous polls.
"Yes, of course. Why not?" asked Paswan on whether it is possible for the NDA government to bring in the necessary provisions needed for conducting simulatenous polls across the country.
"'One Nation, One Election' is something me and my party have supported very strongly. We had given our suggestions to the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind. We are waiting for the final draft to come up for discussion," the first-time Union Minister said.