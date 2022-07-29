Chhattisgarh Sees 479 Covid-19 Cases, Two Deaths; Active Tally Now 3,276

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 479 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 4.59 percent, taking the tally to 11,65,025, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,064, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 628 and stood at 11,47,685, leaving the state with 3,276 active cases, he said.

"Raipur led with 77 cases, followed by 67 in Durg, 33 in Rajnandgaon, 30 in Bastar, 27 in Mahasamund, 25 in Bilaspur, 18 in Korba, and 11 in Janjgir-Champa, among other districts," he said.

With 10,435 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out so far went up to 1,82,21,805, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,65,025, new cases 479, death toll 14,064, recovered 11,47,685, active cases 3,276, today tests 10,435, total tests 1,82,21,805.

