Chhattisgarh Sees 2 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 120

Chhattisgarh on Sunday reported two COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.26 per cent, taking the tally to 11,77,621, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,144, an official said. The recovery count increased by 12 and reached 11,63,357, leaving the state with 120 active cases, he said.

The cases were recorded in Durg and Mahasamund, while 26 districts did not report a single case during the day, he added. With 772 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests carried out in the state reached 1,87,53,652, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,621, new cases 2, death toll 14,144, recovered 11,63,357, active cases 120, today tests 772, total tests 1,87,53,652.

