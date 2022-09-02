Chhattisgarh Sees 117 Covid-19 Cases, One Death; Active Tally Now 796

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 117 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.79 percent, taking the tally to 11,73,973, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,113, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,59,064 after 153 people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 796 active cases, he said.

"Durg led with 22 cases, followed by 20 in Raipur, four in Rajnandgaon, and two in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus case was reported in five districts," he added.

With 6,547 samples examined during the day, the tally of coronavirus tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,84,73,862, the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,73,973, new cases 117, death toll 14,113, recovered 11,59,064, active cases 796, today tests 6,547, total tests 1,84,73,862.

(Inputs from PTI)