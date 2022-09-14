Chhattisgarh Logs 89 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally Below 700

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,75,147, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll remain unchanged at 14,121.

The recovery count rose to 11,60,338 after 128 people recuperated from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 688 active cases, he said.

"Raipur and Durg led with 13 cases each, followed by 10 in Rajnandgaon and 1 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in six of the 28 districts in the state," the official said.

With 7,284 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,85,47,503, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,75,147, new cases 89, death toll 14,121, recovered 11,60,338, active cases 688, total tests 1,85,47,503.

-With PTI Input