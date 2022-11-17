Chhattisgarh Logs 5 Coronavirus Cases, No New Death; Active Tally At 36

Friday, Nov 18, 2022
Updated: 17 Nov 2022 10:46 pm

Chhattisgarh on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.24 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,695, while the death toll remain unchanged at 14,145, an official said.

The recovery count stood at 11,63,514 after 6 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 36 active cases, he said.

Raipur led with 2 cases, followed by 1 in Bilaspur, among other districts. No coronavirus cases were reported in 24 of the 28 districts in the state, the official.

With 2,125 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,87,79,454, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,695, new cases 5, death toll 14,145, recovered 11,63,514, active cases 36, total tests 1,87,79,454.

-With PTI Input

National Active Covid Cases COVID Restrictions COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Chhattisgarh
