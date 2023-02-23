Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Chhattisgarh Logs 1 Coronavirus Case, No New Death; Active Tally At 3

Chhattisgarh Logs 1 Coronavirus Case, No New Death; Active Tally At 3

Durg district recorded the lone coronavirus case in the state, said the official.

Representative image of a coronavirus
Chhattisgarh reported one Covid-19 case PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 7:59 am

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,785, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll and the recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,636, respectively, while the active caseload was three, he said.

Durg district recorded the lone coronavirus case in the state, said the official.

So far, 1,88,97,629 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,085 during the day, a government release said. 

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,785, new case 1, death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,636, active cases 3, total tests 1,88,97,629.

