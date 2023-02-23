Chhattisgarh Logs 1 Coronavirus Case, No New Death; Active Tally At 3

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 case at a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,77,785, an official said.

The coronavirus death toll and the recovery count remained unchanged at 14,146 and 11,63,636, respectively, while the active caseload was three, he said.

Durg district recorded the lone coronavirus case in the state, said the official.

So far, 1,88,97,629 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,085 during the day, a government release said.

