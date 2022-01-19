Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Chhattisgarh CM Meets The Gandhi's To Discuss Strategy For UP Polls

Bhupesh Baghel was on a tour of Uttar Pradesh recently, during which he took part in door-to-door campaigning for the Congress.

Chhattisgarh CM Meets The Gandhi's To Discuss Strategy For UP Polls
Chhattisgarh CM Meets The Gandhi's To Discuss Strategy For UP Polls - PTI Photo

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 7:08 pm

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to collectively brainstorm for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Baghel, who has been appointed as the senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh polls by the Congress, met Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at the former's 10, Janpath residence, while he called on Rahul Gandhi at his 12, Tughlaq Lane house, sources said.

During the meeting with the top Congress leaders, Baghel apprised them of the feedback he received during his recent Uttar Pradesh tour and also discussed the flagship schemes of Chhattisgarh that could be included in the party manifestoes for the upcoming Assembly polls in five states.

Schemes related to affordable generic medicines and relief to farmers and the Godhan Nyay Yojana have been highly appreciated at the national level, the sources close to the Chhattisgarh chief minister said. They added that Baghel has also invited the Gandhis to his son's wedding ceremony.

The Congress believes that awareness has increased among people after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government or the political party that takes better initiatives on this front stands a chance to get more political benefits, the sources said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Bhupesh Baghel Sonia Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Congress Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Chhattisgarh
